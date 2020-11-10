Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 19:40 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tianyun International Holding Limited Tianyun International Expanding into China Functional Beverages Market with Huge Potential Launching a New Series of Sport Beverages with Fruit Juice and Vitamins under our Own Brand

HONG KONG, Nov 10, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianyun International Holdings Limited ("Tianyun International", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (Stock code: 6836.HK), a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruits products in China is pleased to announced that it has completed the preparation work for the research, development, production and sales of a brand new sport beverages series with fruit juice and vitamins under its own brand "SHIOK PARTY" (the "New Beverages"). The New Beverage will be launched in mainland China by December 2020, in order to expand into the functional beverages market in China.



A brand new sport beverages series with fruit juice and vitamins under its own brand "SHIOK PARTY"



With the increasing awareness of health, as well as the changes in consumption concepts and dietary preferences, the China functional beverages market has grown rapidly in recent years, providing unprecedented market opportunities. Moreover, China has gradually recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and is leading the global economy on the road to recovery, the Group believes that it is the right time to tap into the domestic functional beverages market.



"The New Beverages are in line with the Company's strategy to further diversify its product and brand portfolios, thereby reducing the seasonality brought about by specific processed fruit products." said Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group. "By increasing the range and varieties of healthy products that meet customers' demand and tastes, it will enhance the competitiveness of our Group and strengthen further our partnership with channel partners and customers", Yang adds.



Our sports beverages with fruit juice and vitamins and sports beverages with vitamins are based on modern nutrition and sports medicine theories, scientifically formulated. Not only have they considered the nutrient content of the beverage itself, but also taken into account to compensate any loss of nutrient from production and storage, calculated comprehensively the balance and synergy of every nutrient, and maximised the effect of the nutrients to our body.



For more information about the sports beverages, please visit the "SHIOK PARTY" WeChat public account or follow us by scanning the QR code.



About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6836.HK)

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in (i) the production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminium foil bags and ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under its own brands "Bingo Times", "fruit zz" and "Tiantong Times" and on an OEM basis.



The Group has been consistently committed to provide healthy and safe products to its customers. As one of the food enterprises with the most complete quality certifications, we have been continuously dedicated to adhering to stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA(FSMA), HALAL, SC, KOSHER, BSCI and ISO22000, etc. in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food production standard reviews and audits from several the UK and US supermarket chains. At the same time, as a Chinese "Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality" food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of equivalent quality to domestic and international markets. Since 2016, the Group's own brand processed fruit products have continued to obtain a high degree of market recognition, and became the first fruit processor in China's fruit processing industry to place the "Zero Added Preservatives" label on its products.



The Group was awarded respectively the China's Most Promising Listed Companies by the internationally renowned financial magazine Forbes, and the "2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award" as an integrated food production and sales enterprise by the government of the Linyi City of the Shandong Province. The Group's newly and proprietary researched, developed and produced pure fruit snack food also received a "Certificate of Invention Patent" from the State Intellectual Property Office of the People's Republic of China in 2018. The Group and its own brand "Bingo Times" were awarded as China Canned Food Leading Enterprise and China Canned Food Leading Brand by national institutions respectively in 2019.



For more information, please visit www.tianyuninternational.com







