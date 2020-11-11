Wednesday, 11 November 2020, 11:20 HKT/SGT Share:

TEC Continues Greater China Expansion with Two Centre Openings Growing demand for flexible workspace in Greater China continues amidst market uncertainty

MNCs and domestic corporates shift away from traditional leases to manage costs

New Centres opening brings total workstations in Greater China to 13,094

HONG KONG, Nov 11, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The Executive Centre ("TEC"), the leading premium flexible workspace, today announces the opening of two new Centres in Greater China: Modern International Finance Center in Tianjin, China and PCCW Tower in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.











The Centre at PCCW Tower opened in October, and the Centre at Modern International Finance Center to open soon, add to TEC's footprint in Greater China, bringing total workstations in Greater China to 13,094. Globally TEC has more than 135 Centres in 32 cities and 14 countries across the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.



"As businesses around the world re-think their workspace strategy, we have begun to see strong demand for premium grade A workspace which offers flexibility in new locations, such as Tianjin in China and Quarry Bay in Hong Kong - an area which is fast becoming the second CBD in Hong Kong," said TEC Founder and CEO, Paul Salnikow. "Our expansion strategy continues to be driven by client needs across Asia and the Middle East as the office remains an essential hub for creativity and idea sharing."



CENTRES ARE DESIGNED TO REFLECT LOCAL HERITAGE AND CULTURE



Modern International Finance Center in Tianjin, China



Tianjin is the largest port in north China and ranks amongst the 10 largest ports in the world, making it one of the fastest developing cities in the region. Modern International Finance Center (MIFC) was designed by the world renowned architectural and interior design firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), and the focus was on creating a premium, energy efficient working environment with green landscaping to help bring the 'outside in'. The prestigious, high quality standards and exceptional facilities at MIFC, perfectly corresponds with the same high quality standards as The Executive Centre, which makes this new centre expansion a natural fit. Furnished with the latest ergonomically designed and functional furniture pieces, with also electronic door locks and magic glass; The Executive Centre at MIFC provides exceptional workspace and secure connectivity to ensure member's businesses runs smoothly with excellence in IT Support and Infrastructure.



PCCW Tower in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong



The Executive Centre in PCCW Tower boasts stunning views of Victoria Harbour and offers more than 25,000 sq ft of exceptionally designed workspace in the Hong Kong Eastern business district. Designed by Fiona Hardie, the Centre incorporates iconic furnishings from Timothy Oulton and Herman Miller and, uses natural materials such as wood, crystal, marble, leather, to create an ambience that is calming and relaxing. The two floors of this Executive Centre have an interconnecting staircase which allows easy access for Members on both floors. 'As the whole world is re-thinking their workspace strategy, and with people gradually returning to work in the city, PCCW centre not only provides space for the companies that wish to restructure their real estate and incorporate some 'Flex' into their real estate strategy, but also offers such a beautiful space that it will help companies to attract their employees back to work' said Nadia Zhu, City Head of TEC HK.



About The Executive Centre

The Executive Centre (TEC) opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and today boasts over 135+ Centres in 32 cities and 14 countries.



The Executive Centre caters to ambitious professionals and industry leaders looking for more than just an office space - they are looking for a place for their organization to thrive. TEC has cultivated an environment designed for success with a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Australia, with sights to go further and grow faster. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to pre-empt, meet, and exceed the needs of its Members. Walking with Members through every milestone and achievement, The Executive Centre empowers ambitious professionals and organizations to succeed.



Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides first class Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Concierge Services, and Meeting & Conference facilities to suit any business' needs.



For more information please visit www.executivecentre.com



