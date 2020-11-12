Thursday, 12 November 2020, 20:40 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Nov 12, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Edvantage Group Holdings Limited ("Edvantage Group" or the "Group", stock code: 0382.HK), the largest private higher education group in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area ("GBA"), is pleased to announce that the Group will be included as a constituent for the MSCI China All Shares Small Cap Index with effect from the market close of 30 November 2020.



MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) Indexes are one of the benchmark indexes commonly used as stock selection criteria for investment among global investors. Being one of the MSCI Indexes, MSCI China All Shares Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the China market, covering companies with good operational results and solid potential, which is of relatively high reference value. The Group believes that Edvantage Group's inclusion in the MSCI China All Shares Small Cap Index represents the capital market's recognition of the Group's performance and value, and it is expected to expand the shareholder base and increase the trading liquidity of the Group, resulting in realisation of the value of investment of the Group and enhancement of the reputation of the Group in the capital market.



About Edvantage Group Holdings Limited

Edvantage Group Holdings Limited ("Edvantage Group" or the "Group", stock code: 0382.HK) is the largest private higher education group in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and an early mover in education sector in pursuing international expansion. The total number of student enrolments of the Group is 35,453 and the Group owns 5 schools in both China and overseas as of 31 August 2020.



In China, the Group currently operates 2 private higher education institutions in Guangdong Province, namely undergraduate college Huashang College Guangdong University of Finance and Economics and Guangzhou Huashang Vocational College, featuring majors in fields of business, healthcare and information technology as the strategic curriculum; Overseas, the Group operates a private vocational education institution named Global Business College of Australia ("GBCA") authorised by Australian Skills Quality Authority ("ASQA") in Australia, offering vocational education courses and non-formal short-term courses. GBCA is the first Chinese international education institution approved by the Australian government. In December 2019, the Group also acquired a private vocational education institution in Singapore with an EduTrust certification from the Ministry of Education, that is, Edvantage Institute (Singapore) ("EIS") (formerly known as NYU Language School), which provides short-term and long-term language training courses, various kinds of diploma and higher diploma programmes. Moreover, in the first half of year 2020, the Group's Edvantage Institute Australia ("EIA") was authorised and approved by the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency ("TEQSA"), being the Group's first higher education institution qualified to offer and award both undergraduate and master's degrees. Its courses will be commenced in November 2020.







