SINGAPORE, Nov 13, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The 6th annual POWER WEEK ASIA Virtual Conference (15 - 18 March 2021) is now open for registration. Across 4 days, we will be broadcasting live interactive presentations, in-depth panel discussions, and networking sessions from leading experts across the world.







POWER WEEK ASIA attracts the industry leaders from national power companies, government regulators, policy makers, renewable & IPPs, investors and suppliers from around the globe. With C-level speakers and attendees all under one roof, it offers the chance to learn the success strategies and pitfalls of notable power projects.



The conference features 20+ engaging sessions covering government regulation & policy, market liberalisation, energy mix & integration, fossil fuels in power market, demand & supply, renewable energy outlook, energy transition, utility-scale solar development, wind energy, tariffs, energy storage, smart grid technologies, mini-grid & microgrid, digitalisation, electric vehicles, power trading, project finance, project development, energy efficiency and many more.



Join in from wherever you are online either live or watch the sessions on-demand - POWER WEEK ASIA is the most anticipated power & electricity show, not to be missed!



Global energy leaders who have confirmed to speak:

- Simon Li, President, Asia Pacific Project Business Unit, Trina Solar, China

- Toh Seong Wah, CEO, Energy Market Company, Singapore

- Torbjorn Kirkeby-Garstad, EVP Asia, SN Power, Philippines

- Alice Jawan, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Utilities, Malaysia

- Akihiko Taniguchi, Executive Officer, Global Partnership, JERA, Japan

- Pongsakorn Yuthagovit, Assistant Governor of Planning and Power System Development, Provincial Electricity Authority, Thailand

- Arun Kumar Mishra, Director, National Smart Grid Mission (NSGM), India

- Zainal Arifin, VP, Technology Development & Standardization, Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), Indonesia

- Ingo Birnkraut, CEO and Managing Director, RWE Technology International, Germany

- Alejandro Hernandez, Head of Renewable Integration and Secure Electricity Unit, International Energy Agency, France

- Narsingh Chaudhary, EVP & Managing Director, Power- Asia, Black & Veatch, Thailand

- Shinichi Yasuda, SVP, Structured and Corporate Finance, Development Bank of Japan

- Martin Angelov, SVP, Asia Pacific Project Finance, Korea Development Bank

- Ram Natarajan, CEO, APAC, Mainstream Renewable Power, Singapore

- Gu-Yoon Chung, Managing Director, ENEL Green Power, Singapore

- Mohd Yusrizal Mohd Yusof, Managing Director, TNB Renewables, Malaysia

- Shalabh Singhania, Director & Head of Portfolio Management, InfraCo Asia, Singapore

- Jitendra Nalwaya, Vice President, BSES Yamuna Power Limited, India

- Bert Deprest, Head of C&I and Renewables, ENGIE South East Asia, Singapore

- Virgil Beaston, CTO, Powin Energy, United States of America

- James Colbert, Regional Director - East Asia & Pacific, Digital Grid Solutions, Schneider Electric, Australia

- Philip Napier-Moore, Programme Leader, Renewable Power, East Asia, Mott MacDonald, Thailand

- Aman Modi, Partner, Boston Consulting Group, Singapore

- Marko Lackovic, Principal, Boston Consulting Group, Singapore

- Refi Kunaefi, Managing Director, Akuo Energy, Indonesia

- Achal Sondhi, APAC Market Director, Fluence, Singapore

- Francois Espinassous, Head of Advisory, Asia Pacific Project Finance, Korea Development Bank

- David Platt, Partner, Pinsent Masons, Singapore

- Robert de Groot, Energy Storage Specialist, Mott MacDonald, Singapore

- Rahul Gupta, Solution Leader and Associate Partner, McKinsey & Company, Singapore

- Stephen Woodhouse, Director, AFRY, United Kingdom

- Johanna Heckmann, Head of Charging Infrastructure, P3 Group, Germany

- and many more



The POWER WEEK ASIA will feature 3 supplementary workshops addressing cutting edge topics with Real Examples and Case Studies, including Energy Storage, Renewable Power Purchase Agreement and Renewable Energy.



POWER WEEK ASIA is the most anticipated event, not to be missed!

Email Weslyn Lee to register your attendance now. For more information, please log onto www.power-week.com/asia .



About Infocus International Group



The organiser of POWER WEEK Conferences. Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities, designed to provide insights and to assist our clients on the global stage. The major knowledge-management companies strategically based in Singapore, independently researching and producing market-driven programmes across the region mainly in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.



Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.



