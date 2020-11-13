Friday, 13 November 2020, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Moonstake Moonstake Joint Webinar: "Things you should know about staking on Ethereum 2.0"

SINGAPORE, Nov 13, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - We are pleased to announce that Moonstake is organising a joint webinar with BeaconScan, Ethereum 2.0 block explorer by Etherscan on 17th of November at 20:00 Singapore/Malaysia Time.







BeaconScan is an Ethereum 2.0 block explorer by Etherscan. It tracks validations made on the Beacon Chain and provides features familiar to Etherscan users such as the Watchlist, a Personalized Dashboard and Multi-device Login Access. On top of being a block explorer, BeaconScan.com is also Ethereum 2.0's first independent monitoring service.



Ethereum 2.0 is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain. This upgrade aims to speed up the Ethereum network and solve traditional scalability issues. In addition, Ethereum 2.0 will eventually move to Proof of Stake (PoS) from the conventional Ethereum's Proof of Work (PoW).



Ethereum 2.0 is scheduled to be completed through four phases, the first of which, "Phase 0," is scheduled to launch later this year. "Phase 0" is the launch of the BeaconChain, a chain that manages validators and performs proof of stakes, and is performed by ETH staking. The long-awaited upgrade of Ethereum has had a significant impact on the blockchain industry as a whole, with more attention given to proof of stake and staking.



This joint webinar is a great opportunity to get a good understanding of Ethereum 2.0 and this upgrade will be an event to reaffirm the growth and development of the blockchain industry. Please join us.



About this Webinar:



TOPIC: Things you should know about staking on Ethereum 2.0



DATE & TIME: 17th of Nov, 8PM in Singapore/Malaysia (GMT+8)



SPEAKERS:

- Shogo Ishida, Advisor of Moonstake

- Harith Kamarul, Community & Education at BeaconScan (Ethereum 2.0 block explorer by Etherscan)

- Caleb Lau, Software Developer at BeaconScan (Ethereum 2.0 block explorer by Etherscan)



IN THIS WEBINAR, YOU WILL LEARN:

- What is Ethereum 2.0 and how is it different from Ethereum 1.0?

- About the size of the Ethereum staking market

- About proof of stake / Pros and cons of staking from an Ethereum perspective

- About Technical aspect of Ethereum's Proof of Stake

- How MoonStake supports staking users on Ethereum 2.0

- Q&A (15 minutes)



Pre-registration is required to participate, so please register from the link below. RSVP Today to take advantage of this free webinar.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cS7qsrtjQnCXHqQ-KGEZfg



About Moonstake



Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies. Moonstake aims to create the largest staking pool network in Asia, a robust environment for the cryptocurrency holders is one of its missions. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Catalist-Listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey. https://www.moonstake.io/



About BeaconScan



BeaconScan is an Ethereum 2.0 block explorer by Etherscan. It tracks validations made on the Beacon Chain and provides features familiar to Etherscan users such as the Watchlist, a Personalized Dashboard and Multi-device Login Access. On top of being a block explorer, BeaconScan.com is also Ethereum 2.0's first independent monitoring service. https://beaconscan.com/





