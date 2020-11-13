Friday, 13 November 2020, 17:37 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NEC Corporation NEC Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS -- a first-of-its-kind in Japan - Accelerating the digital transformation of government and enterprises -

TOKYO, Nov 13, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has become the first Japanese company to sign a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). With the support of the AWS Professional Services team (new windowProServe), NEC will develop a framework of ready-to-deliver cloud services, including migration, integration, consulting and more, to support the acceleration of digital transformation among government and enterprises. To strengthen its delivery capabilities in Japan, NEC will double the number of certified AWS professionals within their workforce, from 1,500 today to 3,000 in three years.



Cloud has become the new normal in Japan for a wide range of organizations and enterprises, including the adoption of AWS cloud services for common government platforms.



The collaboration between NEC and AWS will see both companies invest in people and go-to-market initiatives, as well as develop processes and technologies to strengthen the following portfolio:



Tailor-made managed services for industry-specific solutions



NEC will provide managed services optimized for multiple industry sectors to support AWS customers that require industry-specific regulations, such as government agencies, the financial sector, and healthcare. This will enable customers to use AWS for industry-specific regulatory compliance, such as ISMAP(1) in government agencies, FISC(2) in financial industries, and guidelines on safety standards for healthcare information systems. NEC has been selected by the Japanese government as a managed services provider for the second common government platform, which began its operations on AWS in October 2020.



A common solution framework and offerings menu to support customers' digital journeys

In July 2020, NEC, in collaboration with ABeam Consulting (an NEC Group company), launched an AWS implementation project for the platform of one of Japan's largest on-premises SAP systems for its own use. Based on this project, and AWS's global best practices, the companies will jointly develop a framework of services, including consulting, integration, migration, and management, for the introduction of AWS to large-scale mission-critical systems.



Strengthen technical support for joint customers



The number of AWS certified engineers in the NEC Group will double over the next three years from the current 1,500 to 3,000. As a result, NEC will greatly strengthen its technical support system and continue to be able to handle large-scale cloud system integration projects.



Through this strategic collaboration, NEC will support digital transformation using the world's most comprehensive cloud platform and contribute to the digitization of customers and their business expansion.



Comments from both companies on this collaboration are as follows.



"NEC Corporation is one of Japan's most distinguished and well-known enterprises, and has been a driving force for innovation since it was established more than 120 years ago. AWS shares NEC's ambition to continue to create positive impact in the community through technological advances. This collaboration provides an end-to-end customer experience, including consulting, system integration, and AWS-based solutions, to the Japanese government and other joint customers. We are delighted to deepen our relationship with NEC and look forward to continue lowering IT costs and increasing the pace of innovation for Japanese customers," Doug Yeum, Global Head of Alliances & Channels at AWS.



"NEC is pleased to be the first Japanese company to start a strategic collaboration with AWS. The combination of AWS's global know-how with NEC's experience will enable us to provide safe and secure cloud services to government and enterprise customers who are advancing the digital shift of large-scale mission-critical systems," Toshifumi Yoshizaki, Senior Vice President at NEC Corporation.



(1) Information system Security Management and Assessment Program

(2) The Center for Financial Industry Information Systems





About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.



