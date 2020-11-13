Friday, 13 November 2020, 17:43 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Denso DENSO Invests in Lambda:4 to Enhance Passive Digital Key, Increasing its Positional Accuracy and Security - Investment demonstrates DENSO's commitment to corporate venture strategy, even in challenging times, and supports company's push into new mobility areas -

KARIYA, JAPAN, Nov 13, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO has invested in Lambda:4, a German company that develops wireless positioning technologies for short-range applications using Bluetooth Low Energy. The investment will strengthen DENSO's passive digital key, increasing its location accuracy and user authentication capabilities. This improves safety and security for those using the key on smart devices to enter a vehicle.



Passive digital keys allow approved users to connect their smart devices, such as smart phones, to vehicles without the user ever having to touch a button or open an app. Through the passive digital key, a car can identify when an approved user is approaching; when the approved user is at the car door, unlocking it; and when the approved user is inside, enabling ignition. For this sequence to progress seamlessly, it is critical for the vehicle to be able to quickly identify and authenticate an approved user and pinpoint their location in and around the car.



Lambda:4's expertise, perfected in producing localization systems for avalanche search and rescue missions, will rapidly increase DENSO's innovation in localization systems.



"As much of society goes digital, we are building a connected ecosystem that bridges the gap between consumer and automotive technologies," said Ron Schubert, director of Body Electronics Systems at DENSO. "We believe that personalized passive access to vehicles, owned by individuals or deployed in shared fleets, will help make road travel more convenient, secure and enjoyable for commuters."



The investment is the latest development in DENSO's work with passive digital keys, which goes back to 2012, when it began developing the technology. Since then, DENSO has become a leader in the space, continually advancing the micro-locating performance of its solution. In 2017, the company acquired InfiniteKey, further expanding the key's functionality. DENSO's integrated key is now on the road today.



"Our goal at DENSO is to create products and technologies that enhance mobility and meet our partners' needs, helping them deliver seamless and user-friendly experiences to their customers," said Tony Cannestra, director of Corporate Ventures at DENSO. "We are pleased to forge ahead with this investment not only despite the coronavirus pandemic, but because it will help us develop safer transportation solutions during it. We continue to focus on new mobility areas and potential partners, particularly in connectivity and autonomy, who can help us address transportation needs of today and beyond."



A pioneer in phase-based ranging technology, Lambda:4 has accrued more than 15 years of experience and patents in ranging and positioning technologies used in complex multi-pathing environments. Now, as a leader in core positioning system technology and intellectual property, the company is poised to capitalize on the expanding need for location-aware solutions.



"Digitizing the world is an ongoing trend. By using standard Bluetooth chipsets, our technology offers a low-cost, universal way to enable location aware applications, like passive access and digital keys," said Ronne Reimann, CEO of Lambda:4. "We are thrilled to have DENSO at our side to share the same vision about a world with seamless access -- be it your car, a hotel or your home."



As part of the company's Second Founding, DENSO is committed to boosting its research and development efforts by expanding into new mobility areas where it sees opportunities to make transportation more efficient, safer, and sustainable for all.



About DENSO



DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.



About Lambda:4



Lambda:4 was founded in Hamburg, Germany. With a team of 13 employees including veterans from the automotive and wireless connectivity industry, Lambda:4 is focused on providing the most accurate, robust and secure wireless ranging technology. Over the last years Lambda:4 developed many patents and prototypes concentrating on keyless entry systems. Lambda:4 develops low level routines to optimize chipsets for use with their technology and embedded high level algorithms to calculate the range or a position. For more information, go to http://www.lambda4.com/en/





Nov 13, 2020 17:43 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

