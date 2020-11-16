Monday, 16 November 2020, 08:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd. The Future Energy Show Philippines 16-17 November Leading PH and VN energy players gather online this week for The Future Energy Show Philippines 2020 and The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020 mega virtual event

MANILA, Nov 16, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - On 16-19 November 2020 (09:00, GMT+8), The Future Energy Show Philippines (16-17 Nov) and The Future Energy Show Vietnam (18-19 Nov) launches live online, bringing together thousands of virtual participants to chart the future of energy in two of Southeast Asia's most exciting markets.







With the Philippines' growing population and continued industrialization, the Department of Energy (DoE) has forecast the country's demand for electricity in 2040 to reach over 40,000 megawatts (MW), which far exceeds the existing dependable capacity of 22,736 MW. The Philippine Energy plan targets to increase installed renewable capacity to 20,000 MW by 2040, to help achieve the goal of reliable energy for all in the Philippines.



This landscape, together with the government's initiatives, presents the rise of new opportunities in the Philippines' energy sector. To showcase possibilities in the industry, the Future Energy Show Philippines, co-located live online with the Future Energy Show Vietnam, will gather the energy sector ecosystem in the region to discuss industry strategies, trends, and key innovations to help local energy stakeholders in their work to achieve the growth of renewable energy.



On the morning of 16 November (10:00 PHT), Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, Chairman - Committee on Energy, will share his Guest-of-Honor Address on "Energy Policy & Development in the Philippines" and outline his vision for the future of energy policy in the Philippines. A keynote from Energy Regulatory Commission's Sharon Montaner will then follow, covering "Renewable Energy Regulatory Developments," to share how policymakers are working to empower growth in renewable energy.



That afternoon will bring more keynote insights - with Upgrade Energy, Cleantech Global Renewables, Enervinci Philippines, MRC Allied Inc., and the National Renewable Energy Board (NREB) discussing how The Philippines can achieve energy autonomy by driving renewable energy adoption across the country, and Meralco's Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Raymond Ravelo outlining how Meralco and partners are working to drive sustainability across the energy industry.



Day 2 of the event (17 November) will feature more keynotes, including Renante Sevilla, Director III, Department of Energy sharing more about the Philippines' energy labelling program and insights from Philippines Energy Efficiency Alliance (PE2), Energy Utilization and Management Bureau (EUMB), DOE, J.E. Access Ltd and more.



Happening live online on November 16-17, 2020, the only virtual event dedicated to the future of energy in The Philippines will encompass insights from over 80 expert speakers across five content channels: Solar Power, Energy Storage, Rural Electrification, Energy Efficiency, and Grid Technology & T&D. The virtual exhibition hall and product directory will allow attendees to access world-class energy technology and innovations - including solar modules, trackers, energy management systems, solar and energy-efficient devices and more. Leading solar players including Trina Solar, Jinko Solar, Huawei, Risen Energy, Hyundai Energy, AE Solar and many more will all be showcasing their products and services.



The Future Energy Show Philippines 2020 is organized in partnership with host utility Meralco. It will take place back-to-back with The Future Energy Show Vietnam creating a 4-day mega event on the future of energy in two of Southeast Asia's most exciting and dynamic energy economies on 16-19 November. The virtual platform, networking, and on-demand sessions will also be available until the end of the year for registered attendees. Over 5,000 attendees have registered for the event at the time of writing.



Attendance is free of charge. To get your passes and learn updates about the event, visit the official website at www.terrapinn.com/EnergyPH-Newswire



