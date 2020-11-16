Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, November 16, 2020
Monday, 16 November 2020, 12:18 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.'s flagship brand 'GlocalMe' introduces New sim-free portable WiFi device - 'GlocalMe U3'
In time for tourism rebound following Possible COVID vaccine launch

HONG KONG, Nov 16, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("uCloudlink" or the "Group") (NASDAQ: UCL), the first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the world, is pleased to announce the introduction of its new sim-free portable WiFi device - 'GlocalMe U3' to the market this year, enabling users to enjoy better and seamless connectivity experience.

'GlocalMe U3' is a new global band sim-free WiFi product which can support 4G/3G international roaming by adopting the uCloudlink self-developed patented 'CloudSIM' technology. It can be connected to up to 10 devices and has a long stand-by time of up to 12 hours. Being able to automatically and intelligently connect to the best local 4G/3G network when users travel abroad, 'GlocalMe U3' will be able to provide faster speed, stronger signal and more stable international roaming service.

Mr. Chaohui Chen, Founder, Director and CEO of uCloudlink, said, "With the encouraging news on COVID vaccine development recently, we believe the tourism industry is all set to recover very soon. During the past months, we are glad that our products have been well-received for use at home environment. With the launch of 'GlocalMe U3', together with our 5G-related products in the pipeline, the Group is well positioned to capture the opportunities presented by the rebound of the tourism market and development of the data connectivity industry. The management will closely monitor market trends and customer needs, and continue to develop innovative products for users globally."

With a bold mission to enable people to use mobile data traffic freely anytime and anywhere, uCloudlink has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data allowances shared by network operators on the Group's marketplace. uCloudlink's well-established brands, 'GlocalMe' and 'Roamingman', provide mobile data service and Wi-Fi rental service in 144 countries and regions, and the Group has aggregated mobile data allowances from 216 Mobile Network Operators ("MNOs") in its cloud SIM architecture.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: UCL)
UCLOUDLINK is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing. For more information, please visit: https://www.ucloudlink.com.




Nov 16, 2020 12:18 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Telecoms, Cloud & Enterprise, Wireless & Mobility, Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
MHI Included in Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for Fourth Consecutive Year  
Nov 16, 2020 15:59 HKT/SGT
Pizu Group Achieved Brilliant Interim Results, with Net Profit Surged 40.2% and Significant Increase in Rate of Dividend   
Nov 16, 2020 14:21 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Launches iCAD SX V8, 3D CAD Processing 3 Million Parts in 0.2 Seconds  
Nov 16, 2020 13:38 HKT/SGT
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.'s flagship brand 'GlocalMe' introduces New sim-free portable WiFi device - 'GlocalMe U3'  
Nov 16, 2020 12:18 HKT/SGT
JCB sees contactless growth among cardmembers and retail partners, as economic uncertainty accelerates mobile payments  
Nov 16, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai Receives Approval for Indication Expansion of Anti-Epileptic Agent Fycompa for Use in Pediatric Patients  
Nov 16, 2020 09:06 HKT/SGT
Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited Announces Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 September 2020  
Nov 16, 2020 08:50 HKT/SGT
The Future Energy Show Philippines 16-17 November  
Nov 16, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
AI business matching at Autumn Sourcing Week | ONLINE  
Nov 15, 2020 15:30 HKT/SGT
BYD Debuts DM-i Hybrid Technology and 1.5L Xiaoyun Engine  
Nov 15, 2020 12:30 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
The Future Energy Show Philippines
16  -  17   November
Virtual
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Virtual
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  10   December
Virtual
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
CDC Digital Week 2021
23  -  26   February
Virtual
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       