HONG KONG, Nov 16, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) announced earlier that the HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair, including the HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo, had been rescheduled to run from 16 to 22 December 2020 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). It was also announced that an assessment would be made a month before the fair's scheduled opening on whether the event should proceed in light of the prevailing situation, while a final evaluation and decision would be made on 9 December, a week before the scheduled opening and just before exhibitors move in. This would help minimise any extra expenses on the part of exhibitors.



The HKTDC has since been monitoring pandemic developments closely while maintaining close contact with the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) and the industry. Today (16 November), a meeting was held with representatives of the Book Fair's supporting organisations to assess the latest situation. With various factors taken into account, it was agreed that the circumstances supported continuing the preparation work for holding the Book Fair in December.



With public safety remaining the HKTDC's top priority, the Council will continue to maintain close contact with the supporting organisations, the industry and the government departments concerned, including the CHP, in the coming weeks to monitor the pandemic situation and its potential impact on the fair. We will promptly notify all stakeholders and exhibitors of any changes to the event arrangements to enable them to make appropriate arrangements of their own.



