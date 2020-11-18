Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 14:09 HKT/SGT Share: Huatai Securities and Bloomberg Establish Global Strategic Collaboration The two companies will deepen digital and technological collaboration and cooperate across a wide spectrum including data and systems innovation

BEIJING, Nov 18, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. ('Huatai Securities') and Bloomberg, today jointly established a global strategic collaboration to accelerate digital transformation at one of China's leading securities groups. Harnessing Huatai Securities' financial services expertise and Bloomberg's global technology experience, the two companies will collaborate on financial technology, market-making services, index product development and risk management, among other areas, to further support Huatai Securities' technological transformation and international business expansion.







"Technology adoption at global financial institutions over the past year has continued to accelerate, and Huatai Securities is keeping pace. Our investments in the digitization and transformation of our business through big data, artificial intelligence and cloud computing have enabled us to develop a robust financial services ecosystem," said Yi Zhou, CEO of Huatai Securities. "By working with Bloomberg, we will be able to benefit from their technology innovation and decades of experience in financial information services, enterprise solutions and risk assessment. This important collaboration will facilitate Huatai Securities' digital transformation, strengthen our global competitiveness and accelerate the firm's international development."



Bloomberg is co-hosting the 2020 New Economy Forum from November 16-19 with the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, International Institute for Strategic Studies, and Mandela Institute for Development Studies. Representing Huatai Securities at the Forum, Yi Zhou discussed the economic opportunities and challenges in the post-pandemic era with more than 650 international delegates.



Bing Li, Head of Asia Pacific at Bloomberg, said: "While COVID-19 has posed challenges to the global financial industry, it has also accelerated digital transformation. Huatai Securities has been leading the way with its progressive technology strategy, and we are looking forward to deepening our collaboration in digitalization and product innovation. As Bloomberg marks our 25 years in Mainland China, we are committed as an all-weather partner to advance China's financial market through leading enterprise data and technology."



Founded in 1991, Huatai Securities has become a leading technology-driven securities group in China. The firm is listed on the Shanghai, Hong Kong and London stock exchanges and is now entering a new chapter of global expansion and internationalization.



About Huatai Securities

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (601688:CH; 6886:HK; HTSC:LI) is a leading technology-driven securities group headquartered in Nanjing, China. Founded in 1991, Huatai Securities has grasped the opportunities offered by China's capital market reform and opening-up, leading the way in transforming China's securities industry via financial technologies. Considered to be a titan in the industry, Huatai Securities has long provided comprehensive, fully integrated, professional and diversified client-centric securities services for individuals and institutional clients.



About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength - delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately - is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.



Nov 18, 2020 14:09 HKT/SGT

