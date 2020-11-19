Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, November 19, 2020
Thursday, 19 November 2020, 14:16 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NEC Corporation
NEC Establishes its Global Open RAN Center of Excellence in the U.K. to Accelerate Global Adoption of 5G Open RAN

TOKYO, Nov 19, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced the establishment of its Global Open RAN Center of Excellence (CoE) in the U.K. to accelerate the global adoption of Open RAN and to further strengthen its structure for accelerating the global deployment of 5G.

This new CoE is responsible for business and solution development, product development support, project execution and technical support for NEC's global Open RAN business. The CoE helps communication service providers (CSP) introduce Open RAN worldwide through its in-depth knowledge of wireless technology and NFV businesses, as well as NEC's experience in supporting large scale Open RAN commercial deployment in Japan. It will also form the backbone of NEC's global project delivery capability, building on the company's long term experience in communication network deployment, including wireless networks, across the globe.

Its operations will be further strengthened and scaled through an Open RAN Laboratory (technical verification facility) based in India, which will be responsible for building up Open RAN ecosystems with interoperability validation in a multi-vendor environment, as well as verifying product and system level performance and quality assurance.

With this approach, NEC will drive initiatives to promote openness of networks at full scale through an Open RAN ecosystem that includes its own advanced product portfolio as well as the leading-edge products of partner companies. NEC will further leverage the CoE to strengthen collaboration with partner companies to contribute to revitalizing the global Open RAN market and transforming CSPs into digital service providers.

"Our customers expect commercial grade quality and operational readiness to underpin the deployment of Open RAN technology in their networks," said Atsuo Kawamura, Executive Vice President and President of the Network Services Business Unit, NEC Corporation. "NEC will be a strategic partner to our customers in making that happen through our technology leadership, R&D capability as a RAN product vendor ourselves, and operational experience we have gained through generations of RAN deployment."


About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

Nov 19, 2020 14:16 HKT/SGT
Source: NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701)
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Wireless & Mobility
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NEC Corporation Links

http://www.nec.com

https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

NEC Corporation
Nov 13, 2020 17:37 HKT/SGT
NEC Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS -- a first-of-its-kind in Japan
Nov 13, 2020 11:01 HKT/SGT
Altiostar and NEC Demonstrated O-RAN Open Fronthaul at Global O-RAN ALLIANCE Plugfest Hosted by Bharti Airtel in India
Nov 6, 2020 11:10 HKT/SGT
NEC Opens "NEC Mobility Test Center" for Demonstrating Private 5G and Video Analysis
Nov 5, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
NEC Selected as a Vendor for NTT DOCOMO's Standalone 5G Mobile Core
Oct 30, 2020 10:31 HKT/SGT
NEC Supports INTERPOL's Virtual Cybercrime Investigation Training
Oct 30, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
NEC to Host Inaugural NEC Visionary Week, a Fully Virtualized Conference and Exhibition
Oct 26, 2020 09:05 HKT/SGT
NEC and Realeyes Jointly Develop Emotion Analysis Service in Support of Video Communications
Oct 23, 2020 16:31 HKT/SGT
NEC and Analog Devices Collaborate to provide a 5G O-RAN Massive MIMO Radio for Rakuten Mobile
Oct 20, 2020 10:09 HKT/SGT
Vodafone and NEC Start Trialing Open RAN Technology
Oct 13, 2020 10:17 HKT/SGT
NEC C&C Foundation Awards 2020 C&C Prize
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       