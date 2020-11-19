Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, November 19, 2020
Thursday, 19 November 2020, 16:04 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Honda
Honda to Begin Sales of All-new N-ONE Mini-vehicle

TOKYO, Nov 19, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will begin sales of the all-new N-ONE mini-vehicle on November 20, 2020, at dealerships across Japan.




Based on the underlying concept of the Honda N Series, which is to offer "enjoyable lives with N*," the development team for the all-new N-ONE focused on people's daily lives and the concept of time in Japan, striving to make N-ONE a vehicle which will be a part of people's daily lives and that can sustain the enjoyment of customers for a long time.

* The "N" represents Norimono which means "vehicle" in Japanese.

The exterior design of the all-new N-ONE was refined to further highlight the unique characteristics of N-ONE in the motif of "circle, square and trapezoid" which is identified as a combination of basic shapes that constitute the uniqueness of N-ONE.

The interior was designed in the pursuit of a cozy cabin space with a minimalist design. To achieve this goal, non-essential elements were pared away boldly. Honda's original center-tank layout that places the fuel tank underneath the front seats, also contributes to the minimalist yet cozy interior design of the all-new N-ONE. This is the embodiment of Honda's M/M concept(1) inherited from the N360, the starting point of Honda's passenger cars.

The Honda SENSING advanced safety and driver-assistive system is standard equipment of the all-new N-ONE. The 6-speed manual transmission (6MT) version of the all-new N-ONE will be the first(2) among all 6MT mini-vehicles in the market to feature Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)(3) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), which support the driver while recognizing the vehicle's surroundings.

An individual seat with excellent hold is adopted for the driver's seat. For the RS type, the combination of front engine/front-wheel drive (FF) turbo engine and 6MT was made available for the first time among all mini-vehicles in the market(4). Driving performance also was further refined so that the drivers can feel the fun and joy of driving as they use this vehicle on a daily basis for their in-town driving such as commuting to work and school and for shopping as well as long-distance driving.

(1) Honda's "man maximum, machine minimum" concept is a basic approach to Honda car design calling for maximizing the space available for people and minimizing the space required for mechanical components which will increase the space efficiency of the vehicle.
(2) Honda internal research (as of November 2020)
(3) CVT models are equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow
(4) Honda internal research (as of November 2020)

For the full report visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2020/4201119eng-n-one.html.


About Honda

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.

For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.

Nov 19, 2020 16:04 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Honda Links

http://www.honda.com

https://plus.google.com/110355594819754396833

https://www.facebook.com/HondaJP

https://twitter.com/HondaJP

https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/honda-motor-co-ltd-

Honda
Nov 18, 2020 15:32 HKT/SGT
Honda e Becomes First Japanese Vehicle to Win 'German Car of the Year'; Adds to Growing Tally of Global Accolades
Nov 11, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
Honda Receives Type Designation for Level 3 Automated Driving in Japan
Nov 6, 2020 17:07 HKT/SGT
Honda: Consolidated Financial Summary for the Fiscal 2nd Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
Oct 30, 2020 08:58 HKT/SGT
Honda Sets Half of Fiscal Year Records for Automobile Production in China
Oct 16, 2020 16:16 HKT/SGT
Honda Announces Completion of the Tender Offer for Shares in Keihin, Showa and Nissin
Oct 1, 2020 08:50 HKT/SGT
Honda to Mark 50th Anniversary of its Driving Safety Promotion Center and the Pursuit of Human-focused Safety Initiatives
Sept 30, 2020 09:26 HKT/SGT
Honda Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production in China
Sept 28, 2020 09:22 HKT/SGT
Honda Exhibits World Premiere of "Honda SUV e:concept" at the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2020)
Sept 15, 2020 11:23 HKT/SGT
Overview of Honda and Acura Exhibits for the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2020)
Sept 9, 2020 11:21 HKT/SGT
HondaJet Elite Delivered to Red Bull Formula 1 Racing Team Scuderia AlphaTauri
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       