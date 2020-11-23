Monday, 23 November 2020, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk. WIKA Honored for Corporate Excellence in 2020 Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards PT WIJAYA KARYA (WIKA), Indonesian State-owned Enterprise and Contractor, Awarded an APEA 2020

JAKARTA, Nov 23, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - PT WIJAYA KARYA (Persero) Tbk (WIKA) was honored for its Corporate Excellence at the 2020 Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEAs) by Enterprise Asia, held in a virtual ceremony on Friday, Nov 20 in Singapore. The APEAs honor business leaders and organizations who have shown outstanding performance and tenacity in developing successful businesses, whilst not neglecting the social responsibilities that come with leadership.







The 2020 APEA nominations followed a selection process which involved experts from various sectors and industry players across Southeast Asia Pacific. WIKA, with its strong operational and CSR activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as successful foreign business expansion and 33% compound annual growth rate from 2017-2019, received an Award for Corporate Excellence, after competing with many other multinational firms.



Richard Tsang, President of Enterprise Asia and founder of Strategic Public Relations Group, the largest independent public relations firm in the region, said the award winners were able to deliver on their commitments, and progress along with employees and stakeholders towards company goals and values.



"Building a profitable and sustainable business, needs go hand in hand. In this critical time, employees, consumers, investors and society in general need inspiration and leadership more than ever. Without fighting for something, you can't inspire or lead. A purpose-driven company is proven to be stronger and in leading position," said Tsang.



Agung Budi Waskito, President Director of WIKA, said the award was the result of the hard work of everyone in the company. "The effort to build sustainable business took a while and has shaped WIKA to be strong company when facing this kind of critical, and difficult time. As of Q3, WIKA can maintain performance and its position in positive territory. We are also preparing to rebound in 2021, and return to high growth as before."



The 2020 APEA is the second award that WIKA has received this year. Earlier, WIKA received international recognition as an Asian Outstanding Company for Indonesia-Construction Sector from Asiamoney Magazine. WIKA has been the sole Indonesian state-owned enterprise and construction firm to win these prestigious awards this season.



About The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards



The APEA is an annual awards program started in 2007 and involving 3000 nominations every year, with less than 10% conferred an Award. In 2020, the Award took the theme of "Accelerating Growth Beyond Borders" with the participation of business leaders and organizations from over 14 countries. The event is hosted by Enterprise Asia, as the leading entrepreneurial organization in Asia Pacific which focuses on economic growth as well as progressive and sustainable social development. Enterprise Asia, established by former Malaysian energy minister Tan Sri Datuk Seri Dr Fong Chan Onn, operates in 22 countries. Visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org.



