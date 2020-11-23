Monday, 23 November 2020, 15:40 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Chun Wo Construction Holdings Company Limited Chun Wo Announces Research and Development Results of "Modular Integrated Construction Systems" Chun Wo Becomes First Construction Company to Use Concrete MiC in Construction of Buildings Up to 40 Storeys High

Patented Wall Connection Technology Reduces Wall Thickness and Increases Saleable Area of Buildings

HONG KONG, Nov 23, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Chun Wo Construction Holdings Company Limited ("Chun Wo") has been actively developing innovative technologies targeting the construction industry so as to enhance construction efficiency and promote the transformation of the industry. To complement the major trend towards innovative development by the construction industry, Chun Wo and The P&T Group ("P&T") have developed an advanced "wall connection technology" that is applicable to Concrete "Modular Integrated Construction" Systems ("Concrete MiC"). This technology and the entire Concrete MiC solution have received "In-principle Acceptance" from the Buildings Department, meaning that they can be applied to building development projects in Hong Kong. The "wall connection technology" of Concrete MiC has also obtained the pertinent patent, making Chun Wo the first Hong Kong construction company to use this method in the design and construction of buildings up to 40 storeys high, hence substantially helping enhance construction efficiency.



BIM model of a "5-face module 2-bedroom unit" built with concrete MiC developed by Chun Wo and P&T



MiC technology is a state-of-the-art construction method that transfers on-site construction procedures to the factory. Through the concept of "factory assembly followed by on-site installation", free-standing integrated modules (including finishes, fixtures, components and fittings) are pre-fabricated in a factory before on-site installation. In this way, a building is largely completed before its components arrive at the site. Since on-site construction procedures are minimized, limitations resulting from weather, labor resources and location can be avoided. MiC therefore helps increase construction productivity, safety and sustainability and makes the construction process easier to control.



Compared with the "MiC" modules that are largely "steel structures" in Hong Kong, the "Concrete MiC" developed by Chun Wo and P&T is more cost-effective. Firstly, the patented "wall connection technology" can reduce the thickness of the wall and enlarge the saleable area of a unit. Concrete modules are durable and easy to meet the fire resistance prescribed. In terms of maintenance, concrete modules do not have to undergo initial inspection for repair and maintenance as quickly as their steel counterpart once a building is completed, and they do not require frequent repairs. Furthermore, concrete modules can be designed in a conventional and flexible manner to suit building layout plans, helping clear the misconception of MiC as being "rigid". Concrete-built flats excel in insulating against sound and heat, hence, Chun Wo believes concrete modules meet general market expectations and demand from the private sector.



Though possessing many merits, Concrete MiC modules are not easy to design and construct as they are complex and require meticulous attention to detail. Possessing extensive construction experience and a team of experienced BIM professionals, Chun Wo is capable of providing one-stop solutions covering design to on-site construction, and can successfully apply "Concrete MiC" to different projects. Since P&T has strong engineering design capability as well as mature MiC technologies, it is able to offer strong support to the R&D of "Concrete MiC".



Sr Stephen Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Chun Wo Construction Holdings Company Limited, said, "The Company has over the years been committed to developing innovative construction technologies. We are truly encouraged by the successful introduction of 'Concrete MiC' and to become the first construction company in Hong Kong to construct buildings of up to 40 storeys high with this technology. With Chun Wo's construction experience stretching more than 50 years, the Company's professional and mature team, and P&T's professional design solutions, we can capitalize on these advantages to promote the use of this technology in more construction projects. Going forward, we will continue to develop more innovative construction technologies that contribute to the future of Hong Kong's construction industry and which leads to the building of a more pleasant and advanced city."



Chun Wo's pioneering technology brand " [email protected] " has set up an innovative technology exhibition center "Chun Wo InnoBase" in Yuen Long, which is expected to open at the beginning of next year. The center will display show flats that adopt the two MiC methods, namely "concrete" and "steel structure". More innovative construction technologies will be presented to the industry and public via the center in the future.







