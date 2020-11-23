Monday, 23 November 2020, 16:00 HKT/SGT Share: The 2020 West Java Investment Summit: Governor Ridwan Kamil Invites International Investors to West Java

Bandung, W Java, Indonesia, Nov 23, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2020 West Java Investment Summit (WJIS 2020) was held in Bandung City on November 16 to 19, 2020.



West Java Investment Summit (WJIS) is the annual event of the West Java provincial government, in collaboration with the Bank Indonesia Representative Office in West Java, and this year's event is the second edition of WJIS.



Through the 2020 WJIS, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil invites all international investors from around the world to invest in the province, particularly through the Rebana Metropolitan project.



Rebana Metropolitan is the northern/northeastern area of West Java Province that includes the six districts of Sumedang, Majalengka, Cirebon, Subang, Indramayu, and Kuningan and the city of Cirebon.



The Metropolitan area has a population of 9.28 million, or some 18.82 percent of the total 49.3-million populace of West Java as of 2019.



Governor Ridwan Kamil offers some advantage of investing in West Java's Rebana Metropolitan project for international investors.



First, West Java has quality infrastructure, and one of them is the Patimban Port which located in Subang district which will soon open in December 2020.



"Besides, West Java is going to have the Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train that will be completed next year," said Ridwan.



Moreover, West Java also continues the development of several toll roads that will facilitate industrial and community access, one of which is the Cileunyi-Sumedang-Dawuan toll road which will soon be completed.



The other advantage of investing in West Java is its quality and competitive human resources.



With these two pros -- quality infrastructure and competitive human resources -- the governor ensures that West Java being able to compete with several provinces in other countries, such as Thailand and Vietnam.



"West Java is one of the most competitive regions in Indonesia," he stated.



Ridwan emphasized that to strengthen the provinces competitiveness, the West Java local government remained committed to making improvements in four important fields: education, infrastructure, socio-political stability, and bureaucratic reform.



The governor also expressed optimism that West Java would become a region, with global competitiveness, to attract investment, especially with the existence of the Rebana Metropolitan area.



"For the last three years, West Java has been in the first place for investment destination. This year, we are still 'the champion' for investment realization, which reached almost IDR 90 trillion. West Java is also one of the provinces with the best infrastructure and the most productive human resources, "said Governor Ridwan.



For the record, West Java Province is currently still one of the main destinations for foreign and local investors to invest. Up to the third week of November 2020, the province managed to record a total investment of more than IDR 380 trillion.



That total investment of more than IDR 380 trillion consists of four categories, namely (1) realized investment (for the period of January to September 2020); (2) preparation-stage investment; (3) commitment-stage investment; and (4) ready-to-offer investment.



For the realized investment, based on the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) data for the period of January to September 2020, West Java is a province holding the first rank of investment realization based on location with a value of IDR 86.3 trillion or 14.1 percent.



Head of the West Java One-Stop Investment and Integrated Services Office, Noneng Komara Nengsih, mentioned five sectors in the province that are most favourable to investors: (1) construction; (2) transportation, warehouse and communication; (3) housing, industrial and office areas; (4) electricity, gas and water; (5) motor vehicles and other transportation equipment industry.



Moreover, the preparation-stage investment in West Java comes from 11 investors, namely: (1) PT Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia; (2) PT Amazon Data Services Indonesia; (3) PT UPC Sukabumi Bayu Energi; (4) PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC); (5) PT Tanjung Jati Power Company; (6) PT Pertamina Power Indonesia dan PT Jawa Satu Power; (7) PT Premier Qualitas Indonesia dan Trisula Group; (8) Masdar Mubadala Company; (9) China Petroleum Corporation; (10) Frisian Flag Indonesia;(11) PT Jasa Marga Japek Selatan.



For the commitment-stage investment, as many as five MoUs and cooperation agreements among some parties were signed, with an investment value of some IDR 4.10 trillion, or around USD 292.9 million.



The signing conducted on the first day of WJIS 2020 event held on Monday (November 16) at the Savoy Homann Hotel, Bandung City.



The parties involved in the commitment-stage investment, among others regional-owned enterprises PT Bandarudara Internasional Jawa Barat (BIJB) and dan PT Jaswita Jabar, as well as PT Jasa Sarana, Aspen and Docta Proprietary Limited, PT Gobel Internasional, PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur, PT Indonesia Infrastructure Finance.



Those companies have committed to investment cooperation mainly in some infrastructure developments, starting from hotels; meetings, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions (MICE) facilities; warehouses, energy, to hospitals.



Meanwhile, for the ready-to-offer investment, West Java has 16 investment projects, with a total value of IDR 39.5 trillion or around USD 2.802 billion, that are ready to be tendered.



The 2020 WJIS is expected to enhance investment realization in West Java in the fourth quarter this year -- before the end of 2020 -- and trigger the province economic growth.



According to Bank Indonesia Representative Office in West Java, the Province had become a crucial contributor to Indonesia's economic growth since 2015.



West Java is one of the three most competitive provinces in Indonesia in 2020, supported by three driving factors: foreign direct investment (FDI), quality infrastructure, as well as competitive and reliable human resources.



In the last three years, on an average, West Java's economy grew by 5.4 percent, higher than Indonesia's economic growth averaging 5.1 percent.



The province's strong economic growth was driven by the manufacturing industry and household consumption.



Furthermore, investment has played a vital role in contributing to economic growth of West Java.



Hence, in a bid to facilitate economic recovery, it is necessary to formulate a well-planned and comprehensive strategy to encourage investment inflow that could function as a driver for national economic recovery.



At the 2020 WJIS event, the Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo stated that regional investment is one of the keys to driving the national economic recovery.



In line with the BI governor's statement, Head of the Bank Indonesia representative office in West Java, Herawanto, said that Bank Indonesia in collaboration with West Java provincial government have strived to accelerate infrastructure development in various sectors, ranging from transportation, renewable energy, water management, to urban infrastructures.



The West Java provincial government is also offering an alternative scheme for partnership and investment by involving the private sector in financing infrastructure development.



Meanwhile, Infrastructure Country Manager of Amazon Web Services, Luke Mackinnon, said that Indonesia has a great opportunity as an investment destination with a growing economy.



"And this (growing economy) is also beneficial for Amazon Web Services, especially for our investment. In terms of expanding investment opportunities in Indonesia, we do envision huge investment growth and we cannot wait to add more resources and infrastructure to serve consumers. However, there are still some matters that we have to consider, so for now we have not made any decision," said Mackinnon.



Lee Kang Hyun, Vice President of Hyundai Motor Asia Pacific, said that the company has the full support of the Indonesian central government and the West Java provincial government in running its business.



"As investors, we certainly choose West Java because we can get full support here and the province has quality infrastructure," said Lee.



"Hyundai Motor has been building a factory in Cikarang. Despite the pandemic, with the full support of the governor and the minister, the factory development has reached 65 percent. Based on the plan, the factory can start local production in Indonesia by the end of 2021, and in 2022, it will produce Indonesia's electric cars which will be sold locally," he added.



The 2020 West Java Investment Summit was held for four days, starting from Monday (Nov 16) to Thursday (Nov 19). The main agendas of the event include the launching of Rebana Metropolitan project, MoU Signing and Project Announcement, High Level Session, Market Sounding and One-on-One Meeting, Investment Talkshows, Trade and Tourism Webinar, groundbreaking for Subang Smartpolitan development, and site visit to Rebana Metropolitan area.



Bank BJB fully supports Rebana Metropolitan development



The West Java regional development bank, Bank BJB, has stated to fully support the provincial government in establishing and developing the Rebana Metropolitan area.



"Bank BJB acts as a driving agent that supports the development of new economic area initiated by the West Java Provincial Government. The Rebana Metropolitan project is a long-term strategic plan that requires support from various parties, including from investors and banks," said President Director of Bank BJB Yuddy Renaldi.



Renaldi stated that Bank BJB in cooperation with West Java's two other regional-owned enterprises -- PT Bandarudara Internasional Jawa Barat (BIJB) and Jaswita Jabar -- will support the development of tourism and transportation infrastructure in the Rebana Metropolitan area.



The three regional-owned enterprises -- Jaswita Jabar, PT Bandarudara Internasional Jawa Barat (BIJB), and Bank BJB -- had inked a cooperation agreement to build a three-star and five-star hotels at Kertajati international airports area in Majalengka, West Java.



Alongside the construction of these hotels, facilities for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) will also be built at the airport area in order to accelerate development integration that supports economic activities.



Bank BJB is committed to continue to support the local government in realizing every development stage in West Java, especially in the Rebana Metropolitan area which will be the focus of development in the province in the coming years.



The Rebana Metropolitan project is in line with the direction of Bank BJB's contribution plan to create new economic areas that can improve the welfare of local communities.



"Bank BJB will also expand its collaboration network with various stakeholders so that it can contribute more optimally in executing the project plan," said Renaldi.



The Rebana Metropolitan area is currently equipped with a number of infrastructure facilities, including the Cikopo-Palimanan (Cipali) and Palimanan-Kanci (Palikanci) toll roads; the Cikampek-Cirebon railroad; Balongan, Cirebon, and Patimban (Phase I) Ports; West Java's Kertajati International Airport; as well as the Subang, Indramayu, and Cirebon bus stations.



Bank BJB will also provide financing for the Cileunyi-Sumedang-Dawuan (Cisumdawu) toll road project in support of efforts to improve connectivity in West Java.



However, the involvement of Bank BJB in West Java development is not only in form of financial support for infrastructure projects, Bank BJB will also help prepare local communities to take advantage of opportunities for economic projects in the province.



Contact person:

Lia Endiani

Team communication Ridwan Kamil

Email: [email protected]





