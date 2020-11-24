Monday, 23 November 2020, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair rescheduled to July 2021 Safety of public and exhibitors remains top priority amid pandemic

HONG KONG, Nov 23, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) announced earlier that the HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair, including the HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo, had been rescheduled to run from 16 to 22 December 2020 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The HKTDC has since been monitoring the pandemic situation closely while maintaining close contact with the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) and the industry.



In view of the latest pandemic developments, the HKTDC met with representatives of the Book Fair's supporting organisations again today (23 November). With the safety of the public and exhibitors being the organiser's top priority, and considering that indoor mass gatherings should be avoided, it was agreed unanimously by the HKTDC and supporting organisations that there would be significant risk should the Book Fair be held in December, even with various precautionary measures being put in place. A decision was therefore made to reschedule the event to July 2021.



The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will continue to support the industry in participating in the rescheduled fair through the Anti-epidemic Fund. Exhibitors who have paid the participation fee will be fully refunded, while the discount offer for booth construction will be rolled over to the Book Fair in July 2021. The HKTDC will maintain close contact with related stakeholders to follow up on the new arrangements.



To make it easier for booklovers to purchase books and products during the pandemic, a brand-new Book Fair Online section has been introduced on the Book Fair website and mobile app, bringing together exhibitors' online retail platforms in the "Exhibitor Directory" webpage to enable booklovers to conveniently browse and purchase exhibitors' books and products.



A Cultural Journey Online webpage has also been set up on the Book Fair website to showcase different e-reading resources, museum exhibitions and cultural activities provided by partners, including video footage from some of the most popular seminars held at the fair over the past decade.



The HKTDC expresses its sincere gratitude to the public, supporting organisations, exhibitors and partners for their support for the Book Fair and understanding regarding the decision to reschedule the event. The HKTDC will continue to cooperate with the industry to promote the Book Fair Online webpage to the public.



