Source: Redsun Services Group Limited Redsun Services is Selected as a Constituent Stock of FTSE Global Micro Cap ex US Index

HONG KONG, Nov 24, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Redsun Services Group Limited ("Redsun Services" or the "Group"; stock code:1971), a fast-growing comprehensive community services provider focusing on the Yangtze River Delta, has been selected as a constituent stock of the FTSE Global Micro Cap ex US Index by FTSE Russell, an authoritative global index provider, with effect from 21 December 2020.



FTSE Russell is the world's second largest index company. Its indices cover 98% of the investable stock markets around the world, including more than 8,000 securities in 46 countries which account for 99% of the world's investable securities capitalization. FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS) is the flagship index of FTSE Russell, and FTSE Global Micro Cap ex US Index is one of the indices under GEIS.



FTSE Russell Index plays a significant role in the global capital market. Among the passive funds which track global indexes and global emerging market indexes, 40% of such funds use FTSE Russell as a benchmark, hence have gained the trust of global investors. FTSE Russell has also been regarded as one of the key reference indicators by 98 institutions that are among the world's top 10 investment banks and top 100 asset management companies. The inclusion of Redsun Services in the FTSE Global Micro Cap ex US Index will also mean that the Group will have the opportunity to attract the attention of more international investors.



Established in Nanjing in 2003, Redsun Services Group Limited is a fast-growing comprehensive community service provider focusing on the Yangtze River Delta. With a vision of "making lives warmer," the Group strives to continuously "provide high-quality services for customers with sincerity." The Group has also established the regional leading position in the property management market of Jiangsu province and is well-recognized nationwide. The Group was recognized as one of the Top 100 Property Management Companies by CIA for four consecutive years since 2017 and ranked 25th among the 2020 Top 100 Property Management Companies in terms of overall strength.







