TOKYO, Nov 24, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce that its consortium with Orascom Construction (Orascom) etc. has signed a contract with the Egyptian government to deliver the Railway Systems, Track and Depot Works Package (CP411) for Phase 1 of Cairo Metro Line 4.



About the Project



The roughly 90 billion yen contract is with the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT), an agency that operates under the jurisdiction of the Arab Republic of Egypt's Ministry of Transport. Orascom is a Cairo-based engineering, procurement and construction contractor.



Under the terms of the contract, MC will supply the equipment necessary to build the railway systems and be responsible for related administrative work. Orascom will handle the project?s civil engineering work and construction of the train operation control center and other facilities. Funded through an international yen loan provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Phase 1 of Cairo Metro Line 4 project including CP411 will take advantage of advanced railway technologies developed in Japan. It will also be the first yen-loan project in Egypt under JICA's Special Terms for Economic Partnership (STEP) project.



Phase 1 of Cairo Metro Line 4 will run from central Cairo to the Giza Pyramid Complex in the southwestern part of Greater Cairo. Ongoing urbanization in the Egyptian capital has resulted in its rapid population and traffic growth, and the development of public transportation infrastructure has become a matter of urgency for city officials. Not only is Line 4 expected to help ease Greater Cairo's traffic congestion, but it also has tremendous potential as a tourist line connecting central Cairo to the pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is currently under construction.



MC has been delivering rolling stock to Egypt for more than 50 years, and to date has supplied the country with approximately 1,600 railway cars. Through sustained, proactive engagement in the country?s rail projects, MC remains committed to helping Egypt upgrade its transportation infrastructure and further its economic growth and development.





Mitsubishi Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates business across virtually every industry including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, foods, and environmental business.



