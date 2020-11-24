Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Tuesday, 24 November 2020, 13:15 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsubishi Corporation Signs Contract with Egyptian Government for Phase 1 of Cairo Metro Line 4

TOKYO, Nov 24, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce that its consortium with Orascom Construction (Orascom) etc. has signed a contract with the Egyptian government to deliver the Railway Systems, Track and Depot Works Package (CP411) for Phase 1 of Cairo Metro Line 4.


About the Project


The roughly 90 billion yen contract is with the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT), an agency that operates under the jurisdiction of the Arab Republic of Egypt's Ministry of Transport. Orascom is a Cairo-based engineering, procurement and construction contractor.

Under the terms of the contract, MC will supply the equipment necessary to build the railway systems and be responsible for related administrative work. Orascom will handle the project?s civil engineering work and construction of the train operation control center and other facilities. Funded through an international yen loan provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Phase 1 of Cairo Metro Line 4 project including CP411 will take advantage of advanced railway technologies developed in Japan. It will also be the first yen-loan project in Egypt under JICA's Special Terms for Economic Partnership (STEP) project.

Phase 1 of Cairo Metro Line 4 will run from central Cairo to the Giza Pyramid Complex in the southwestern part of Greater Cairo. Ongoing urbanization in the Egyptian capital has resulted in its rapid population and traffic growth, and the development of public transportation infrastructure has become a matter of urgency for city officials. Not only is Line 4 expected to help ease Greater Cairo's traffic congestion, but it also has tremendous potential as a tourist line connecting central Cairo to the pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is currently under construction.

MC has been delivering rolling stock to Egypt for more than 50 years, and to date has supplied the country with approximately 1,600 railway cars. Through sustained, proactive engagement in the country?s rail projects, MC remains committed to helping Egypt upgrade its transportation infrastructure and further its economic growth and development.


About Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates business across virtually every industry including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, foods, and environmental business. Mitsubishi Corporation's current activities are expanding far beyond its traditional trading operations as its diverse business ranges from natural resources development to investment in retail business, infrastructure, financial products and manufacturing of industrial goods.

For more information on Mitsubishi Corporation, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/.

Contact: 
Mitsubishi Corporation
Telephone:+81-3-3210-2171
Facsimile:+81-3-5252-7705


Nov 24, 2020 13:15 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsubishi Corporation (TSE: 8058)
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Transport & Logistics
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Corporation Links

http://www.mitsubishicorp.com

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation
Oct 30, 2020 23:10 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Rail and Mitsubishi Corp to Deliver Metro de Panama Line 3 worth JPY 92.0 Billion
Oct 28, 2020 09:30 HKT/SGT
Trials of Jointly Developed Compact LNG Filling System to Commence in Hokkaido
Oct 27, 2020 11:25 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Cross-Industry Investment by Seven Enterprises in New TradeWaltz Platform
Oct 1, 2020 09:09 HKT/SGT
MC Commences Feasibility Study on Biometric Authentication Platform in Turkey
Sept 23, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Use of CO2 in Concrete / Partnership with Blue Planet Systems Corporation
Sept 15, 2020 08:41 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and Surbana Jurong Joint Venture to Form Partnership with SinarMas Land to Advance Smart, Sustainable Transit-Oriented Developments in Indonesia
Aug 13, 2020 14:33 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Releases Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 2020
Aug 11, 2020 08:07 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Commercial Operations Commence at Cameron LNG
Aug 6, 2020 12:36 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Trials of "KnowRoute", AI-Controlled On-Demand Bus Service to Commence in Shiojiri City, Nagano Prefecture
Aug 5, 2020 10:13 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: R&D on Use of CO2 in Concrete
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       