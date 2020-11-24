Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Tuesday, 24 November 2020, 15:50 HKT/SGT
Share:
Redsun Services is Selected as a Constituent Stock of FTSE Global Micro Cap ex US Index

HONG KONG, Nov 24, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Redsun Services Group Limited ("Redsun Services" or the "Group"; stock code:1971), a fast-growing comprehensive community services provider focusing on the Yangtze River Delta, has been selected as a constituent stock of the FTSE Global Micro Cap ex US Index by FTSE Russell, an authoritative global index provider, with effect from 21 December 2020.

FTSE Russell is the world's second largest index company. Its indices cover 98% of the investable stock markets around the world, including more than 8,000 securities in 46 countries which account for 99% of the world's investable securities capitalization. FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS) is the flagship index of FTSE Russell, and FTSE Global Micro Cap ex US Index is one of the indices under GEIS.

FTSE Russell Index plays a significant role in the global capital market. Among the passive funds which track global indexes and global emerging market indexes, 40% of such funds use FTSE Russell as a benchmark, hence have gained the trust of global investors. FTSE Russell has also been regarded as one of the key reference indicators by 98 institutions that are among the world's top 10 investment banks and top 100 asset management companies. The inclusion of Redsun Services in the FTSE Global Micro Cap ex US Index will also mean that the Group will have the opportunity to attract the attention of more international investors.

About Redsun Services Group Limited
Established in Nanjing in 2003, Redsun Services Group Limited is a fast-growing comprehensive community service provider focusing on the Yangtze River Delta. With a vision of "making lives warmer," the Group strives to continuously "provide high-quality services for customers with sincerity." The Group has also established the regional leading position in the property management market of Jiangsu province and is well-recognized nationwide. The Group was recognized as one of the Top 100 Property Management Companies by CIA for four consecutive years since 2017 and ranked 25th among the 2020 Top 100 Property Management Companies in terms of overall strength.



Nov 24, 2020 15:50 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
AppsFlyer Exceeds $200 Million in ARR and Sets Its Sights on Shaping the Future of the Marketing Tech Stack, Opens New Office in Australia  
Nov 24, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
Eco Asia Conference highlights green opportunities  
Nov 24, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Redsun Services is Selected as a Constituent Stock of FTSE Global Micro Cap ex US Index  
Nov 24, 2020 15:50 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Signs Contract with Egyptian Government for Phase 1 of Cairo Metro Line 4  
Nov 24, 2020 13:15 HKT/SGT
Blockpass Supports Permissionless DeFi Protocol UniLend Fundraiser with KYC & AML Screening  
Nov 24, 2020 12:00 HKT/SGT
Redsun Services is Selected as a Constituent Stock of FTSE Global Micro Cap ex US Index  
Nov 24, 2020 09:50 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and LARUS Leverage Power of Graph Database and Graph Explainable AI Technologies to Strengthen Detection of Credit Card Fraud  
Nov 24, 2020 09:41 HKT/SGT
Commodities Intelligence Centre to groom Global Commodity Champions on the back of RCEP  
Nov 24, 2020 09:00 HKT/SGT
AVIA records biggest turnout yet for the Asia Video Summit 2020  
Nov 24, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
Trintech Client ABB Named Winner in 13th Annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards  
Nov 24, 2020 00:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  10   December
Virtual
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
CDC Digital Week 2021
23  -  26   February
Virtual
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       