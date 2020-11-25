Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: JCB
Post Bank launches JCB merchant acquiring operations

Moscow & Tokyo, Nov 25, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - JSC Post Bank, a universal retail bank established by VTB Group and Russian Post, has launched JCB merchant acquiring operations. JCB cardholders now have the opportunity to withdraw cash from all ATMs of the bank (over 4,800 ATMs), as well as to pay for goods and services using Post Bank's POS terminals (over 55,000) located in the offices of the Russian Post.[1]

"Post Bank is actively developing cooperation with payment systems to provide convenient payment services and tools. Thanks to the partnership with JCB, more cardholders will now be able to use our ATMs and POS-terminals," said Elena Mokhnacheva, Member of the Board, COO of Post Bank.

"Post Bank's ATMs and POS terminals are installed in almost all post offices throughout Russia, which is very convenient for both bank customers and JCB cardholders. We are glad that Post Bank, one of the largest universal banks in Russia, started accepting JCB cards. We are committed to providing comfortable service possible for our cardholders. Our cooperation with Post Bank is a new step forward in achieving our goals," commented Takashi Suetsugu, General Director of JCB International (Eurasia) LLC.

The project was implemented with the technological support of MultiCarta, a processing company that carried out software updates, testing and coordination of work with the payment system.

[1] As of November 2020.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes over 34 million merchants in the world. JCB cards are now issued in 24 countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers.

As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

About Post Bank

Post Bank is a universal retail bank established by VTB Group and Russian Post in 2016. VTB Bank and Russian Post each own 49.999993% of the bank's shares, two more shares are held by D.V. Rudenko. The Bank is developing a regional network based on Russian Post branches. According to the results of the first half of 2020, more than 19 thousand bank service points were opened in 83 regions of the Russian Federation, and the client base reached 14.6 million people.

In post offices, the bank is presented in the format of sales windows with a bank employee or an employee of the Russian Post. Post Bank operates without cash centers, all operations are performed by customers using ATMs with a closed cash flow function. Post Bank is the only bank in Russia whose ATM network (more than 4,800 machines) consists entirely of such devices. The bank's website is http://www.pochtabank.ru/.

Contacts
JCB
Kumiko Kida, Ayaka Nakajima
Corporate Communications
Tel: +81-3-5778-8353
Email: [email protected]


Nov 25, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Cards & Payments, Retail & eCommerce, Daily News, FinTech & Blockchain, Local Business
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Post Bank launches JCB merchant acquiring operations  
Nov 25, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
Brawijaya University develops GAD65 Rapid Test Diabetes Screening Kit  
Nov 25, 2020 14:00 HKT/SGT
Trintech Client ABB Named Winner in 13th Annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards  
Nov 25, 2020 11:03 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Rolls Out New Online Medical Solution to Drive Digital Transformation in Hospitals and Clinics  
Nov 25, 2020 09:26 HKT/SGT
AppsFlyer Launches 19th Global Office in Sydney to Tap on ANZ's AUD7.79 Billion Mobile Marketing Potential and Thriving Local App Industry  
Nov 25, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
Trintech Announces the Expansion of Its Executive Team with the Addition of a Chief Human Resources Officer  
Nov 25, 2020 00:00 HKT/SGT
VaultSwap Announces Its Token Sales and Exchange Listings  
Nov 24, 2020 23:00 HKT/SGT
AppsFlyer Exceeds $200 Million in ARR, Sets Sights on Shaping Future Marketing Tech Stack; Opens New Office in Australia  
Nov 24, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
Eco Asia Conference highlights green opportunities  
Nov 24, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Redsun Services is Selected as a Constituent Stock of FTSE Global Micro Cap ex US Index  
Nov 24, 2020 15:50 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  10   December
Virtual
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
CDC Digital Week 2021
23  -  26   February
Virtual
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       