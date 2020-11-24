Tuesday, 24 November 2020, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: AppsFlyer AppsFlyer Exceeds $200 Million in ARR and Sets Its Sights on Shaping the Future of the Marketing Tech Stack, Opens New Office in Australia Salesforce Ventures joins the latest Series D round led by General Atlantic, to support AppsFlyer's rapid growth and product innovation

SINGAPORE, Nov 24, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - AppsFlyer, the global attribution and marketing analytics leader, today announced Salesforce Ventures joined its roster of investors in a late stage extension of its $210 million series D round led by General Atlantic earlier this year, to continue its velocity through product innovation with consumer privacy at the forefront.



As shifting privacy policies and regulations transform the marketing landscape, AppsFlyer has been experiencing increased demand for its expanding suite of products, including holistic attribution, marketing analytics, fraud protection, incrementality measurement, and customer experiences and engagement tools, while connecting app developers to more than 8,000 partners via its marketplace.



The AppsFlyer platform is rapidly becoming a core component in the most advanced marketing tech stacks. Ecosystem shifts and digital transformation accelerated by COVID-19 have fueled the growth of AppsFlyer's groundbreaking solutions to meet the needs of marketers and app developers. These include innovative, privacy-centric attribution solutions for iOS 14, in a post-IDFA world; App Clips analytics; a zero budget marketing plan for app developers; enabling the web campaign-to-app opportunity; and two brand new products: Xpend - a cost aggregation solution that extracts cost data from any source, and accurately calculates ROI across the entire marketing journey, and Incrementality - which helps brands test and prove incremental lift of their marketing campaigns.



The company also announced the launch of its new office in Sydney, focusing on servicing its customers and growing its business in the region of Australia and New Zealand. This latest launch will expand AppsFlyer's global footprint to 19 international offices, an unprecedented feat in the middle of a pandemic.



AppsFlyer has secured more than $300 million in funding since 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since its $210 million series D round, announced earlier this year. The company has recently reached 1,000 employees globally, and now exceeds $200 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). The company also plans to increase its global headcount significantly in 2021 to support the growing needs of its customers and provide them with the right tools to delight their end-users while adhering to privacy regulations. AppsFlyer has also increased the volume and reach of its corporate social responsibility program, AppsFlyer Cares, impacting dozens of communities and thousands of individuals worldwide.



"AppsFlyer has been the driving force in mobile marketing attribution and has demonstrated true, long-term commitment to represent the app developers within the ecosystem," said Nowi Kallen, Principal at Salesforce Ventures. "Through a customer centric approach, 8,000-partner strong marketplace and privacy by design, AppsFlyer's innovative technology enables marketers to delight their end-users with a great user experience, while protecting their privacy."



"We're incredibly excited to deepen our integration with Salesforce and Salesforce Ventures, as we take another step towards ensuring that marketers, app developers, and the entire ecosystem is armed with the best marketing tech stack for the challenges of tomorrow," said Oren Kaniel, CEO and Co-Founder, AppsFlyer. "The secret sauce for our success over the last nine years has been prioritizing our customers and their end-users, putting them at the center of every decision we make. We've earned the unwavering trust and confidence of the market by enabling app developers to not only delight the end-user with a seamless user experience, but to also protect their data security and privacy."



Speaking about how this development will impact the region, AppsFlyer's APAC President and Managing Director, Ronen Mense, said: "The pandemic has aggressively driven a shift in how the global marketplace use technology, making the ever-innovative and always-resilient APAC one of the few winners from this year's economic turbulence. The foundations of an inclusive, tech-enabled recovery is being solidly built here in our turf, and we are humbled that the majority of today's best-performing Asian companies are using the AppsFlyer platform on a daily basis. This round enables us to empower Asian marketers with the tools needed to catapult their success and make accurate, better-informed, strategic decisions, as well as help drive innovation and foster confidence across the regional economy."



AppsFlyer works with thousands of customers, including leading brands such as Macy's, Minecraft, Nike, NBC Universal, Tencent, US Bank, Wayfair, and StitchFix. AppsFlyer's marketplace of over 8,000 partners includes Facebook, Google, Apple Search Ads, Twitter, TikTok Ads, Pinterest, Snap, Salesforce, Adobe, and Oracle. AppsFlyer was recently named to the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 list for the 2nd year in a row.



Existing investors include General Atlantic, Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, DTCP (Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners), Qumra Capital, Pitango Venture Capital, Magma Venture Partners, and Eight Roads Ventures.



About AppsFlyer



AppsFlyer, the global attribution and marketing analytics leader, empowers marketers to grow their business and innovate with a suite of comprehensive measurement solutions. Built around privacy by design, AppsFlyer takes a customer-centric approach to help 12,000+ brands and its marketplace of 8,000+ technology partners make better business decisions every day, while delighting their end-users. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com



About Salesforce Ventures



Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Salesforce Ventures, the global investment arm of Salesforce, invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Platform. Salesforce Ventures is building the world's largest ecosystem of enterprise cloud companies and extending that technology to customers. Portfolio companies receive funding, strategic advisory, and operating support, and can easily join Pledge 1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 400 companies, including DocuSign, GoCardless, Guild Education, nCino, Snowflake, Twilio, Zoom, and others across 22 countries since 2009. For more information, please visit www.salesforce.com/ventures.



Nov 24, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT

