Source: Trintech, Inc. Trintech Announces the Expansion of Its Executive Team with the Addition of a Chief Human Resources Officer Felicia Taylor to oversee global HR function as Trintech continues to expand and add talent worldwide

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE, Nov 25, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the appointment of Felicia Taylor as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of Trintech. With a focus on our employees, Taylor will help Trintech continue to build an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture. She will lead all aspects of human resources, including talent acquisition, talent development and learning, business partnerships, organizational development and effectiveness, compensation and benefits, diversity, inclusion and belonging, and operations and systems.



"Businesses don't create value; people do. Our employees are the heart of our business, which is why I am thrilled to announce the addition of a CHRO focused on continuing to provide our employees with a great place to work and ways to grow and develop their careers," said Teresa Mackintosh, Chief Executive Officer of Trintech. "Felicia's strong track record and rich experience in talent development and change management across international teams will help us to ensure we continue to build an agile culture of inclusivity and personal growth for all while attracting the talent of tomorrow to meet the evolving needs of our customers in this digital world."



Taylor joins the Trintech team with more than 20 years of experience holding global HR leadership roles spanning industries such as technology, multi-unit retail, and advertising. She is a creative and innovative global human resources executive with experience in developing human capital solutions to help businesses scale and transform. Her broad experience includes culture cultivation & design, change management, HR strategy, employee experience & engagement, M&A, total rewards, compensation strategies, and talent acquisition & retention. Prior to joining Trintech, Taylor was the Multifamily Division HR Vice President for RealPage (NASDAQ: RP). She also served as the Chief Vibe Officer and Head of Human Resources for VARI (formerly VARIDESK). Taylor earned her bachelor's degree in Human Resources Management and holds her SPHR and PHR-CA certifications.



"I am very excited to be joining Trintech as CHRO to continue building upon the strong foundation of practices Trintech already has in place today," said Felicia Taylor, Chief Human Resources Officer of Trintech. "It is evident to me that the Executive Leadership Team prioritizes a customer and people-centric culture and passion for innovation, and I look forward to partnering with the team to develop a progressive and aligned global HR strategy to support an environment where talent and culture continue to be a foundational and driving factor in the success of Trintech."



Trintech has been named One of Dallas/Fort Worth's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources for the past 4 years in a row.



About Trintech



Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting, and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET™, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.



Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.



