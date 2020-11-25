Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 06:00 HKT/SGT Share:

AppsFlyer Launches 19th Global Office in Sydney to Tap on ANZ's AUD7.79 Billion Mobile Marketing Potential and Thriving Local App Industry - AppsFlyer opens its first ANZ office to support the increasing need for intelligent measurement in the region

- Follows AppsFlyer's landmark milestone announcement that its annual recurring revenue (ARR) has exceeded AUD273 million on; with Salesforce Ventures joining its roster of investors

- AppsFlyer's "State of App Marketing in ANZ" report reveals plenty of room for domestic apps to flourish, with ANZ seeing strong growth potential in apps in the Lifestyle (20%), Travel (16%), and Health & Fitness (13%)

SYDNEY, Nov 25, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - AppsFlyer, the global attribution and marketing analytics leader, today announced its official expansion into Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) with its first office opening in Sydney - making this its 19th office worldwide. AppsFlyer counts design giant Canva, neobank 86:400, and fitness app Sweat by Kayla among its current roster of ANZ clients. This follows AppsFlyer's recent announcement that Salesforce Ventures has joined its roster of investors in a late stage extension of its AUD287 million Series D round, which was led by General Atlantic earlier this year. The company now exceeds AUD273 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), with over 1,000 employees globally.



By launching in ANZ, AppsFlyer hopes to support the region's rapidly growing local app economy by capitalising on the region's mobile marketing spend, which is expected to grow to up to AUD7.79 billion by 2021. According to AppsFlyer's first App Marketing in Australia and New Zealand 2020 report, although domestic apps currently occupy only 4% of the total ANZ app market share - with the US and China dominating at 29% and 12% respectively - growth potential for local apps is seen particularly in the verticals of Lifestyle (20%), Travel (16%), and Health & Fitness (13%).



This is especially relevant today when app usage is on the rise in ANZ; the same AppsFlyer report showed that Finance apps grew by 175%, Shopping apps by 125%, and Health & Fitness apps by 86% in H1 2020 vs H1 2019 for non-organic installs (NOI).



Under the leadership of Antony Wilcox, Director of Growth, AppsFlyer is looking to pursue vast growth opportunities in the region's mobile marketing and analytics industry, provide a platform to better serve app marketers in understanding customer data, and accelerate their mobile marketing efforts. The opening of a physical office in the middle of a pandemic, further shows AppsFlyer's commitment to the region, and its focus on servicing customers and growing its business further.



Antony Wilcox, Director of Growth, Australia and New Zealand, AppsFlyer, states: "Australia and New Zealand's move into the mobile generation is happening right now. We've seen homegrown start-ups move from seed rounds to a string of IPO's and have now become global players in Fintech, Retail Tech, and Productivity categories. AppsFlyer serves as the bridge between the mobile web and the app ecosystem, and we are currently building out our integrations with Cloud Marketing partners to bring all the value of the Martech ecosystem into one platform for marketers."



Ronen Mense, President and Managing Director for APAC, AppsFlyer, says: "We are immensely proud to be able to expand physically into Australia and New Zealand during a pandemic. Globally, many businesses have accelerated their digital transformation as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19, with mobile taking front and center stage in their strategic focus. We see an opportunity here to not only better support our existing customers in the region, but also to help empower the greater ANZ business community with our mission-critical tools and industry expertise so they can get the most out of their mobile marketing potential."



Ecosystem shifts and digital transformation accelerated by COVID-19 have fuelled the growth of AppsFlyer's ground-breaking solutions to meet the needs of marketers and app developers. These include innovative, privacy-centric attribution solutions for iOS 14, in a post-IDFA world; App Clips analytics; a zero budget marketing plan for app developers; enabling the web campaign-to-app opportunity; and two brand new products: Xpend - a cost aggregation solution that extracts cost data from any source, and accurately calculates ROI across the entire marketing journey, and Incrementality - which helps brands test and prove incremental lift of their marketing campaigns.



Globally, AppsFlyer works with thousands of customers, including leading brands such as Macy's, Minecraft, Nike, NBC Universal, Tencent, US Bank, Wayfair, and StitchFix. AppsFlyer's marketplace of over 8,000 partners includes Facebook, Google, Apple Search Ads, Twitter, TikTok Ads, Pinterest, Snap, Salesforce, Adobe, and Oracle. AppsFlyer was recently named to the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 list for the 2nd year in a row.



Existing investors include General Atlantic, Goldman Sachs Growth, DTCP (Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners), Qumra Capital, Pitango Venture Capital, Magma Venture Partners, and Eight Roads Ventures.



App Marketing in Australia and New Zealand 2020 report highlights:



The AppsFlyer App Marketing in Australia and New Zealand 2020 report examines 120 million installs, covering 12,500 apps downloaded between January to June 2020 in Australia and New Zealand. The report was done across eight verticals including Entertainment, Shopping, Gaming, Health & Fitness, Finance, Utilities, Travel and Lifestyle. The dataset in the report has also been compared against H1 2020 global data and H1 2019 Australia and New Zealand data.



- Finance - Non-organic installs (installs as a result of paid marketing activity), nearly tripled (175%) in comparison to H1 2019.



- Fraud - Overall fraud in ANZ grew to 14.94% by June 2020, doubling from 7.9% in February 2020. With Shopping and Finance apps being widely utilised, marketers were sinking more advertising spend, which in-end targeted fraudsters. Over 50% of apps expected to generate fake attributions.



- Travel - New Zealanders tended to over-index on Travel app NOI at 21% (enjoying the second-highest share behind just New South Wales, 26%). Marketers might therefore find a measure of solace in this finding by boosting their spending in New Zealand.



- Health and Fitness - With gyms and stores closed, health and fitness apps grew in H1 2020 by 86% and shopping apps grew by 125%, as people were seeking alternatives.



- User Acquisition - January showed to be a great month for marketers to invest in, benefitting from extended holiday spending, with user acquisition in January proving to be at lower costs.

-- Cost per installs grew during March, April, and May months as COVID-related NOI and Organic Install spikes

--- Entertainment (1.65 in May 2020 from 1.39 in January 2020),

--- Lifestyle (1.7 in May 2020 from 1.2 in January 2020) and

--- Shopping (3.17 in May 2020 from 2.4 in January 2020) apps

-- Revenue and App Opens also peaked in January as Health & Fitness (17%), Lifestyle (20%) and Travel (25%) apps peaked, gaming and utilities apps also grew



AppsFlyer was founded in Israel in 2011 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, by Oren Kaniel, current CEO, and CTO Reshef Mann. Globally, the company works with more than 12,000 customers including leading brands like HBO, Alibaba, Skyscanner, and is currently located in 19 global offices. AppsFlyer works with data-driven marketers for independent measurement solutions and innovative tools to grow and protect their mobile business. AppsFlyer's platform processes billions of mobile actions every day, empowering marketers and developers to maximize the return on their marketing investments.



App Marketing in Australia and New Zealand 2020 report is available at https://www.appsflyer.com/resources/others/app-marketing-australia-new-zealand/



About AppsFlyer



AppsFlyer, the global attribution leader, empowers marketers to grow their business and innovate with a suite of comprehensive measurement and analytics solutions. Built around privacy by design, AppsFlyer takes a customer-centric approach to help 12,000+ brands and 7,000+ technology partners make better business decisions every day. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com



