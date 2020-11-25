Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: HKTDC
Hong Kong Trade Development Council welcomes economic support measures in 2020 Policy Address

HONG KONG, Nov 25, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) Dr Peter KN Lam welcomed the economic support measures to help Hong Kong's small-and-medium sized enterprises (SME), unveiled in the Chief Executive's Policy Address today.

Dr Lam said, "Hong Kong SMEs are facing many challenges in the face of COVID-19, which has cast a shadow on global economic growth and has led to a 'new normal' in international trade and commerce. We welcome the economic support measures in the Policy Address that can help Hong Kong businesses overcome these challenges. For Hong Kong SMEs facing cash flow issues, cancelling the double stamp duty for non-residential property will provide them with more flexibility in their finances. At the same time, broadening the coverage of the Export and Marketing Fund will help SMEs find new market opportunities online and offline.

"Working closely with the HKSAR Government, we will assist Hong Kong SMEs to enter the Mainland Chinese market through the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, while helping them to transform through digitisation and to find new global opportunities through different O2O [online-to-offline] promotional platforms. For the convention and exhibition industry which is hard-hit by the pandemic, the Government's decision to proceed with expansion plans for exhibition space in Wan Chai and at the airport will help sustain the industry's development, and in the long run reinforce Hong Kong's position as an international events capital."

Dr Lam added, "I and the team at HKTDC will redouble our efforts to help Hong Kong companies get through these difficult times and capture new opportunities ahead."


About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.

Contact: 
Beatrice Lam, Tel: +852 2584 4049, Email: [email protected]
Susanna Sin, Tel: +852 2584 4294, Email: [email protected]


Nov 25, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
Source: HKTDC
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Local Business
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
HKTDC Links

http://www.hktdc.com

https://www.facebook.com/hktdc.hk

https://twitter.com/hktdc

https://www.youtube.com/user/HKTDC

https://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-council

HKTDC
Nov 24, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Eco Asia Conference highlights green opportunities
Nov 23, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Book Fair rescheduled to July 2021
Nov 23, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference closes
Nov 19, 2020 02:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC to Host Five Major Annual Events in Early December
Nov 18, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Firms Maximise Digital Opportunities to Go Global
Nov 17, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT
Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference opens
Nov 16, 2020 23:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC continues to review Book Fair holding conditions
Nov 15, 2020 15:30 HKT/SGT
AI business matching at Autumn Sourcing Week | ONLINE
Nov 12, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC initiatives enhance digital experience for SMEs
Oct 28, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference Goes Online
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       