Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 22:08 HKT/SGT
Share:
Brawijaya University develops GAD65 Rapid Test Diabetes Screening Kit

Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Nov 25, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Brawijaya University (UB) in Malang, East Java has developed an initial screening kit for diabetes. The Bioscience Rapid Test GAD65, developed by aresearch team led by Prof. Dr. Aulanni'am, drh, DES, is ready for commercialization and use in early screening for Type I Diabetes Mellitus, before measures and treatment are determined.

The reverse-flow immunochromatography-based detection kit identifies the presence of autoantibodies against GAD65, which indicate damage to beta-pancreatic cells, a marker for Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus and Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults (LADA).

Diabetes is a global health threat which can lead to complications that impact the quality of human life as well as substantially add to health costs for families and countries. Its increasing prevalence has raised concerns globally and prompted prevention efforts. Detecting and managing the condition through appropriate therapy is crucial for preventing deterioration in the condition of people suffering from the metabolic disease.

The Bioscience Rapid Test GAD65 is among the downstream products developed as part of the cooperation between Brawijaya University and state-owned pharmaceutical company PT Bio Farma (Persero). The preparation and production of the kit has involved various levels of research and testing, based on the consensus and regulations set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Indonesian Health Ministry.

The screening kit, which has a medical device distribution permit and meets the certification requirements for good medical device manufacturing from the Indonesian Ministry of Health, is ready to be produced and widely distributed and has been introduced to potential consumers in Spain, Taiwan, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Madagascar, the Philippines, and Malaysia.

As part of the collaboration for the downstreaming process of the kit, Brawijaya University has been designated as the producer and PT Bio Farma as the main distributor of the patented product (ID. 0.022.556 B, 2009-Granted and P00201910578, 2019-Registered).

For further information, please contact:
Prof Dr. Aulanni'am, drh., DES
+62 812-3317-600
Public Relations,
Universitas Brawijaya
www.ub.ac.id
www.prasetya.ub.ac.id


Nov 25, 2020 22:08 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Brawijaya University develops GAD65 Rapid Test Diabetes Screening Kit  
Nov 25, 2020 22:08 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Trade Development Council welcomes economic support measures in 2020 Policy Address  
Nov 25, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
Pacer Ventures partners Founder Institute, launches $3M fund for early-stage African startups  
Nov 25, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
Post Bank launches JCB merchant acquiring operations  
Nov 25, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota Begins Sales of "Shodoku Taishi" Foot-Operated Sanitizer Stands  
Nov 25, 2020 14:26 HKT/SGT
Brawijaya University develops GAD65 Rapid Test Diabetes Screening Kit  
Nov 25, 2020 14:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Rolls Out New Online Medical Solution to Drive Digital Transformation in Hospitals and Clinics  
Nov 25, 2020 09:26 HKT/SGT
AppsFlyer Launches 19th Global Office in Sydney to Tap on ANZ's AUD7.79 Billion Mobile Marketing Potential and Thriving Local App Industry  
Nov 25, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
Trintech Announces the Expansion of Its Executive Team with the Addition of a Chief Human Resources Officer  
Nov 25, 2020 00:00 HKT/SGT
VaultSwap Announces Its Token Sales and Exchange Listings  
Nov 24, 2020 23:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  10   December
Virtual
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
CDC Digital Week 2021
23  -  26   February
Virtual
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       