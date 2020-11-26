Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, November 26, 2020
Thursday, 26 November 2020, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Moonstake
Moonstake Collaboration Webinar: "What communities expect from a future of DeFi"

SINGAPORE, Nov 26, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake will hold a joint webinar with Blocklime and Aavegochi, "What communities expect from a future of DeFi" on 26th of Nov, 2020. It will be held from 20:00 Singapore/Malaysia time.




DeFi is one of the hottest topics in the crypto & blockchain space and the market highly recognizes the innovative value of DeFi blockchain.

Harpreet from Blocklime is part of the largest ASEAN Crypto community & also assists in the DeFi Singapore community. He also helped organise Southeast Asia DeFi Week 1 & 2. Blocklime helped develop DeFi products for client needs and he had developed and deployed multiple projects for clients. Aavegotchi are DeFi-staked crypto collectibles for communities to discover, train and compete with. They introduce the world to playable NFTs, backed by digital value.

This webinar is a valuable opportunity to hear the opinions of experts about DeFi so please come and join us.

About this Webinar:
TOPIC: "What communities expect from a future of DeFi"
DATE & TIME: 26th of Nov, 8PM in Singapore Malaysia time (GMT+8)
SPEAKERS:
- Shogo Ishida, Advisor of Moonstake
- Harpreet Maan, CEO of Blocklime technologies Sdn. Bhd.
- Jesse Johnson, Co-Founder & COO of Aavegotchi

IN THIS WEBINAR, YOU WILL LEARN:
- Background of DeFi
- Is DeFi a hype or a fundamentally needed product?
- How can you tell a legit project from a scam defi project?
- What are some of the interesting projects we should be paying attention to?
- What is the next step of defi? Where is the innovation?
- Q&A

Pre-registration is required to participate, so please register from the link below. RSVP Today to take advantage of this free webinar. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-moFPGjBRNusKq2EqY21XA

About Moonstake

Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.

Moonstake aims to create the largest staking pool network in Asia, a robust environment for the cryptocurrency holders is one of its missions. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Catalist-Listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey. https://www.moonstake.io/

About Blocklime

Blocklime Technologies is blockchain thought leader & enabler based in Cyberjaya. Blocklime is a service startup focusing on developing blockchain technology, educating developers & technical consulting. https://www.blocklime.com/

About Aavegochi

Aavegotchi are DeFi-staked crypto collectibles for you to discover, train and compete with. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into blockchain gaming, including token collateral stakes, rarity farming, and gamified governance existing within an open metaverse. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by digital value. https://aavegotchi.com


Nov 26, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Moonstake
Nov 18, 2020 13:30 HKT/SGT
Major Upgrade to the New Moonstake Membership Program
Nov 13, 2020 14:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Joint Webinar: "Things you should know about staking on Ethereum 2.0"
Nov 10, 2020 09:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Collaboration Webinar: "Asia's Proof of Stake Trends" and "DeFi's Current Status and Destinations"
Oct 27, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
Join #2 series of Moonstake Campaign with $10 Worth of ETH for 50 Lucky winners
Oct 27, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Infinito Wallet and Moonstake enable staking and investment tools for Cardano ADA community
Oct 14, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake raises $1.04 Million - accelerating connection from staking to DeFi
Oct 6, 2020 12:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake's total staking asset hits $50Million - Successfully achieved in two months from the start of full-scale service
Oct 1, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Executive Board strengthened by appointment of new CEO, Lawrence Lin
Sept 25, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Mobile Wallet App Significantly Updated - Now Supporting ADA Staking
Sept 15, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake partners with TZ Ventures
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       