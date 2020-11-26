Thursday, 26 November 2020, 09:05 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: The Hong Kong Institute of Directors The Hong Kong Institute of Directors Announces Winners of Directors Of The Year Awards 2020

HONG KONG, Nov 26, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ("HKIoD") has announced the winners of Directors Of The Year Awards ("DYA") 2020, which is a project that reaches the milestone of 20th Anniversary. This year, it is themed "Vanguard in Challenging Times".



Dr Christopher To, Chairman of HKIoD, said, "Hong Kong is facing a complex situation that has never been seen before. Unanticipated political developments combined with an unprecedented epidemic and rapid digitisation have made it difficult for the commercial sectors to plan and implement development strategies. Amid such challenging conditions, the foresight and governance capability of business leaders have never been more important. They have to respond quickly to protect the interests of stakeholders, while adhering to corporate principles. Through the Awards, we hope to recognise outstanding directors for their insightfulness, as well as to inspire and encourage corporations to demonstrate outstanding corporate governance. Together, we can overcome any difficulty."



Mr Kenneth Wong, Chairman of 2020 Directors Awards Organising Committee, said, "In the past, it took years to determine whether a business decision was a wise one. Now with the dawn of digitalisation, the cycle of "only the fittest will survive" has accelerated significantly in the business world. We can easily cite examples where companies have quickly turned from prosperity to decline due to a single decision, and vice versa. Today's business leaders need to be more aware of changes, and also be able to quickly adapt to change like never before in order to survive in the challenging environment. The Organising Committee has set the theme for this year's Awards project as 'Vanguard in Challenging Times'. We hope to set a new benchmark for corporate governance in Hong Kong by promoting some successful examples of corporations adapting to changes and overcoming difficulties, so as to be well prepared for future challenges."



Dr Carlye Tsui, CEO of HKIoD, said, "Corporate governance is a dynamic process, especially in today's rapidly changing business environment. Corporate directors must constantly improve themselves and acquire new knowledge. The training provided by HKIoD has been keeping abreast of the market situation and enabling directors to obtain the latest information, so as to face challenges and explore new opportunities confidently. HKIoD has always been committed to providing appropriate director training and guidelines to its members. Moreover, it is also a platform for directors to share and interact with each other, and also to speak out for members and representatives of the business sectors when appropriate."



The winners of DYA 2020 in the various award categories are listed below.



Listed Companies Categories

Executive Directors: Mr Cheong Thard Hoong Managing Director Far East Consortium International Limited

Boards: Board of Directors Karrie International Holdings Limited



Non-listed Companies Categories

Executive Directors:

Ir Kwong Ching Wai Alkin JP Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Hong Yip Holdings Ltd.

Mr Lee Tarn Siong, Amous CEO and Partner FM Investment Hong Kong Limited



Statutory/Non-profit Distributing Organisations Categories

Boards: Board of Directors Insurance Authority



About Directors Of The Year Awards

First launched in 2001, Directors Of The Year Awards were the first ever such Awards organised in Asia. The project has now become an annual project of impact in the community. The objectives are to recognise directors and board of directors for outstanding director practices and corporate governance, to publicise the significance of good corporate governance and to promote awareness of good corporate governance and director professionalism in Hong Kong. Nominations are open to the public. As good corporate governance is vital to all types of organisations, and professional director practices are encouraged from directors in all board roles, the Awards recognise excellence in categories by company types, including listed companies, private companies and statutory/non-profit-distributing organisations, and categories by roles, including Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Boards. For more details on the previous years' Awards, please visit http://www.hkiod.com/dya-awardees.html.



About The Hong Kong Institute of Directors

The Hong Kong Institute of Directors is Hong Kong's premier body representing directors to foster the long-term success of companies through advocacy and standards-setting in corporate governance and professional development for directors. A non-profit-distributing organisation with membership consisting of directors from listed and non-listed companies, HKIoD is committed to providing directors with educational programmes and information service and establishing an influential voice in representing directors. With international perspectives and a multi-cultural environment, HKIoD conducts business in biliteracy and trilingualism. Website: http://www.hkiod.com.



Media Enquiries:

Strategic Public Relations Group Limited

Eveline Wan +852 2864 4822 / [email protected]

Brenda Chan +852 2114 4396 / [email protected]

Chak Yau +852 2114 4395 / [email protected]



Directors Of The Year Awards 2019 Enquiries:

The Hong Kong Institute of Directors

Odessa So +852 2889 4988 / [email protected]

Moni Ching +852 2889 1414 / moni.chin [email protected]







Nov 26, 2020 09:05 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Banking & Insurance, Legal & Compliance, Local Business

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

