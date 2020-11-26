Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, November 26, 2020
Thursday, 26 November 2020, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Seoul Global Challenge
Seoul Global Challenge 2021, looking for global innovators who will solve the particulate matters in subways of Seoul

- Total prize money of 690 million KRW
- Seoul, the capital city of South Korea, which has proven itself to be a medical giant through the COVID-19 pandemic, has launched a global urban problem-solving project
- Seoul is openly recruiting innovative technologies and ideas for 'reduction of particulate matters and improvement of air quality in subways' from innovators around the world

Seoul, Korea - Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Business Agency (SBA, CEO Jang Young-seung), an institution that supports small and medium-sized companies in Seoul, are looking for global innovators to solve the particulate matters in subways of Seoul.

Seoul Metropolitan Government has chosen 'Reduction of Particulate Matters and Improvement of Air Quality in Subways,' an issue that requires urgent attention, as the topic for the Seoul Global Challenge 2021. About 7.2 million people use the Seoul subway system every day, but the subways face challenges with air quality control. Seoul Metropolitan Government hopes that innovative technologies and research from Korea and the wider world will help solve this problem.

Innovators of any nationality with technology and ideas related to reducing particulate matters and improving air quality in subways may apply for this Challenge.

The Challenge is largely divided into two tracks - Technology Challenge and Academic Challenge - and a total of 690 million KRW will be awarded to 25 winning teams.

In the Technology Challenge, the qualifiers of the preliminary round will be given R&D support funding (totaling 800 million KRW), which may be used for prototype development and patent applications. Final winners will receive prize money totaling 630 million KRW.

The topic for the Academic Challenge is 'Improvement of Air Quality in Subways.' Winners with outstanding research papers will receive a prize money totaling 60 million KRW, and will be provided with the chance to present at an academic conference.

There was an online information session about the Seoul Global Challenge 2021 on October 29th. During the session, participants were able to acquire more detailed information on the Challenge and receive answers to their questions. The video clip of the session is currently available on YouTube with English subtitles. Foreign participants may submit their questions via email, in English, and they will be answered. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pgMX646WFHc)

Jin Dae-je, the Chief of the Seoul Global Challenge Organizing Committee, said, "We want the Seoul Global Challenge to be a platform on which anyone can easily develop and research their ideas." He added, "to excellent innovators, we will present opportunities to develop and research with Seoul Metropolitan Government as their testbed, making Seoul a better place for its citizens to live."

The timeline of the Seoul Global Challenge 2021, a global urban problem-solving project with prize money totaling 690 million KRW, is as follows. The application period for the Technology and Academic Challenge will run until December 31, 2020. Anyone interested in participating should not hesitate to apply.

For more information on qualifications, applications, and evaluation methods, etc., please visit the Seoul Global Challenge website (seoulglobalchallenge.sba.kr/en).

Detailed application and contact information
Contact: SBA Seoul Global Challenge Team
Telephone: +82-2-2222-3726
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: seoulglobalchallenge.sba.kr/en




