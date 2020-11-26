Thursday, 26 November 2020, 14:35 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: WIN / BCGE Women Icons Network, Myanmar Coalition sign pact to enhance social conversations around workplace gender equality

SINGAPORE, Nov 26, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore headquartered, Women Icons Network (WIN), a platform that captures the value of gender-balanced workplaces by engaging women, corporates and D&I professionals, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Myanmar Business Coalition for Gender Equality (BCGE). Under the terms of the MoU signed on November 5, 2020, WIN and BCGE will work towards increasing commitment and social conversations around gender equality at the workplace.



BCGE is a non-profit association that encourages businesses to initiate gender equality practices in the workplace. The association and its member firms have made considerable progress towards creating gender-equal places of work. WIN is a technologically powered, globally scalable online platform that amplifies the voices of women at the workplace and also enables them to share their experiences.



"We are excited to welcome Women Icons Network (WIN) as our latest partner. The collaboration will not only help us highlight the tremendous work done by our member firms but also roll-out mentorship programs that address the gaps essential to building an inclusive leadership," said Ms Kyawt Kay Thi Win, Country Director, BCGE



Mr Vishwesh Iyer, Co-founder, WIN, believes that all those working towards ensuring gender equal workplaces need to make a collective effort that augments individual strengths if we as a society are serious about SDG 5 Goals.



About Women Icons Network



Women Icons Network (WIN) is an engagement and data aggregation platform that captures the value of gender equal places of work across South and South East Asia. Integrating workplace feedback and published data on companies to create a Diversity Metric that differentiates places of work around gender equality, the platform will amplify the efforts of all stakeholders operating the area of diversity and inclusion.



WIN, headquartered in Singapore, is promoted by two experienced professionals and supported by hundreds of women leaders across South and South East Asia.



About Business Coalition for Gender Equality



The Business Coalition for Gender Equality (BCGE) is a non-profit association and also a coalition of companies that are committed to promoting gender equality in the workplace in Myanmar.



Our association is led and founded by seven leading businesses in Myanmar - City Mart Holding Limited (CMHL), KBZ Bank, KBZ MS, AYA Bank, FMI, Parami Energy Group of Companies, and Shwe Taung Group - that have all committed to achieve organizational growth and global sustainable development goals through workplace gender equality initiatives.



BCGE encourages all companies and organizations in the commercial sector to initiate workplace gender equality practices and serves as a center of excellence to support their journey.



Contact for Media queries



Vishwesh Iyer

[email protected]

+65 - 91018487





Nov 26, 2020 14:35 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Human Resources, Local, ASEAN, Local Business

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

