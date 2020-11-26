Thursday, 26 November 2020, 18:15 HKT/SGT Share:

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Nov 26, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices' Asia Pacific Index for the fourth year running.







The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are among the longest-running1 ESG investment indices2 in the world. Corporations are assessed annually in the areas of environmental initiatives, social contribution, human resource development, corporate governance, and compliance, and only those with outstanding sustainability performance in their industry are included.



Mazda was selected on the basis of a survey questionnaire and a comprehensive review of the company's Sustainability Report, Annual Report, and an official website that highly evaluated Mazda's CSR initiatives and information disclosure practices. Mazda was one of 82 Japanese companies and three automotive companies chosen from among approximately 600 major corporations assessed for inclusion in the DJSI Asia Pacific Index this year.



Mazda will continue to prioritize CSR in all initiatives and contribute to the development of a sustainable society. The company aims to build a special bond with customers and envisions a world in which cars exist in harmony with the earth, society, and people.



(1) Dow Jones Sustainability Indices were established in 1999 by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM.

(2) Investment indices based on performance in the areas of environment, social contribution and governance (ESG).





About Mazda



Mazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.com



