  Friday, November 27, 2020
Friday, 27 November 2020, 18:03 HKT/SGT
Source: Mazda
Mazda: Production Facility in Thailand, AutoAlliance (Thailand), Celebrates its 25th Anniversary

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Nov 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Alliance (Thailand) Co. Ltd. (AAT), a joint venture production facility of Mazda Motor Corporation and Ford Motor Company in Thailand, this month celebrates the 25th anniversary since its establishment.

Established in November 1995, AAT has utilized combined strength and synergy effect of Mazda and Ford. The plant began production of pickup trucks for Ford and Mazda in July 1998 and completed its passenger vehicle plant in July 2007. Mazda models produced at the plant include Mazda BT-50 pickup truck whose production began in February 2006; Mazda2 in September 2009; Mazda3 in February 2011; Mazda CX-3 in October 2015 and Mazda CX-30 in November 2019. Currently, the plant produces more than 100,000 Mazda vehicles per year, and Mazda positions AAT as one of the company's most important production facilities that supports its business and brand.

"Established in 1995, this joint venture between Ford and Mazda is the one of the longest-serving and most successful partnerships in the automotive industry," said Kelvin Kearns, President & CEO, AAT. "AAT continues to be a strategic production hub for both companies, and we are proud to promote sustainable growth, generate business, employment and investment opportunities here in Thailand."

"I'm proud to be leading the team of such an important and strategic facility for both Ford and Mazda. As it has been for 25 years, AAT is more than just a workplace. It's like a home. We all consider each other family, and we all have the same unwavering commitment to producing world-class quality vehicles for our customers," added Kearns.


About Mazda

Mazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.com

