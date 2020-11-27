Friday, 27 November 2020, 18:33 HKT/SGT Share:

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Nov 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's crossover SUV, Mazda CX-30, has been named Thailand Car of the Year 2020 by the Thai Automotive Journalists Association. This is the third time in history and the second year running that a Mazda vehicle takes the award after the Mazda3 and CX-3 won the award in 2019 and 2016 respectively.



MAZDA CX-30



The CX-30 was chosen as the top pick among seven finalists by a judging panel comprised of over 60 automotive journalists.



The CX-30 is a compact crossover that combines the bold proportions of an SUV with elegant styling that embodies Mazda's Kodo design language. The vehicle is brought to life through reflections of the surroundings on its body that beautifully change according to the vehicle's movement, location and the season. Furthermore, the CX-30 enriches time spent with loved ones with its cabin that comfortably sits four adults and offers a high level of quietness, as well as the vehicle's high-quality interior that has been refined down to the smallest details.



Since February 2020, the Thai specification model of the CX-30 has been locally produced at AutoAlliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd.



Mazda continues its commitment to become a brand that creates special bonds with customers and enriches their lives by offering a car ownership experience that focuses on the pure essence of cars--the joy of driving.





About Mazda



Mazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.com



