HIROSHIMA, Japan, Nov 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for October 2020 are summarized below.



I. Production



1. Domestic Production

Mazda's domestic production volume in October 2020 increased 2.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.



[Domestic production of key models in October 2020]

CX-5: 40,806 units (up 26.9% year on year)

MAZDA3: 14,768 units (up 14.5%)

CX-3: 8,094 units (up 81.0%)



2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in October 2020 increased 8.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.



[Overseas production of key models in October 2020]

CX-30: 13,912 units (up 646.0% year on year)

MAZDA3: 9,134 units (down 36.3%)

MAZDA2: 8,057 units (up 30.6%)



II. Domestic Sales



Mazda's domestic sales volume in October 2020 increased 13.5% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.



Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.3% (down 1.0 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 3.4% total market share (down 0.5 points).



[Domestic sales of key models in October 2020]

MAZDA2: 2,159 units (down 5.7% year on year)

CX-5: 1,831 units (up 62.5%)

CX-30: 1,808 units (down 28.2%)



III. Exports



Mazda's export volume in October 2020 increased 7.0% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and Oceania.



[Exports of key models in October 2020]

CX-5: 38,255 units (up 35.5 % year on year)

MAZDA3: 13,215 units (up 19.2%)

CX-3: 7,821 units (up 76.8%)



IV. Global Sales



Mazda's global sales volume in October 2020 decreased 3.0% year on year due to decreased sales in China, Europe and other regions.



[Global sales of key models in October 2020]

CX-5: 32,520 units (up 1.6% year on year)

MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 22,150 units (down 17.3%)

CX-30: 17,262 units (up 188.1%)





About Mazda



Mazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.com



