  • Saturday, November 28, 2020
Friday, 27 November 2020, 21:29 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
Honda Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production in Asia and China

TOKYO, Nov 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of October 2020.

World Production

- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese Market

- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in 13 months.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in 13 months.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in eight months.
- Fit was the industry's seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of October 2020 with sales of 9,000 units. Freed was the industry's eighth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of October 2020 with sales of 7,849 units.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of October 2020 with sales of 16,052 units. N-WGN was the industry's nineth best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of October 2020 with sales of 5,943 units.

Exports from Japan

- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.

For the full press release, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2020/c201127beng.html.


About Honda

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.

For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.

Nov 27, 2020 21:29 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
