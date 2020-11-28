Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, November 28, 2020
Friday, 27 November 2020, 22:24 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
Honda Added to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

TOKYO, Nov 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has announced that the company was selected for the fourth consecutive year as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World). The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) serve as one of the key benchmarks for socially responsible investing*.

The DJSI are the investment indices run by the U.S.-based S&P Global Inc. who evaluate sustainability of the world's leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria and select companies that demonstrate overall excellence for the indices.

Based on their annual DJSI review, S&P Global Inc. published the components list and Honda was selected as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia/Pacific Index for six consecutive years. In the review, Honda was also ranked in the top 4 for the global Automobile sector and added to the DJSI World.

Honda issued the "Honda SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020" summarizing Honda's approach and initiatives to sustainability. For more information, please visit
https://global.honda/about/sustainability.html.

Through unique creations and challenges as a mobility company, Honda will continue providing appealing products and services that bring joy to customers while listening to stakeholders' voices and helping to solve various social issues. Thus, Honda will strive to become a company society wants to exist.

*Investment strategy which includes criteria for evaluating investees' corporate social responsibility, in addition to conventional financial indicator analysis


About Honda

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.

For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.

Nov 27, 2020 22:24 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
Honda
