Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, November 28, 2020
Friday, 27 November 2020, 22:31 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota's Global Sales and Production Up Year-on-Year in October for Second Consecutive Month

Toyota City, Japan, Nov 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for October 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to October 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

Global Sales

Results in October were driven primarily by sales in the U.S. and China, and global sales were up approximately 8 percent year-on-year.

U.S.
The market as a whole is trending toward recovery, and sales of the Camry, RAV4, and Lexus brand models were strong, resulting in a new record high for October.

China
In addition to measures to attract customers to dealers including regional motor shows, sales of the Corolla, Levin, and Lexus brand models were strong, and as a result, sales were up approximately 33 percent year-on-year, the seventh consecutive year-on-year increase.

Global Production

Results in October were driven primarily by production in China and Japan, and production was up approximately 9 percent year-on-year.

China
Strong sales of the Levin and Corolla had an impact, and production was up approximately 10 percent year-on-year.

Japan
In addition to recovery of the global market, sales in Japan of new models including the Harrier and Yaris were strong, and as a result, production up approximately 12 percent year-on-year.

For the full report, visit https://bit.ly/3fIAUlN.


About Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiatives: https://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Nov 27, 2020 22:31 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Nov 25, 2020 14:26 HKT/SGT
Toyota Begins Sales of "Shodoku Taishi" Foot-Operated Sanitizer Stands
Nov 16, 2020 19:24 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing ONE-TWO in Bahrain Secures Drivers' Title
Nov 13, 2020 17:29 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to Field Four New HILUX at 2021 DAKAR RALLY
Nov 9, 2020 17:47 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing LE MANS LEGEND BOWS OUT IN BAHRAIN
Nov 2, 2020 12:30 HKT/SGT
SPARX Group, Toyota, SMBC, MUFG Bank, and Mizuho Bank Form Partnership to Establish a New Fund
Oct 30, 2020 16:17 HKT/SGT
Agreement on New Business and Capital Alliance between Toyota Motor Corp and KDDI
Oct 29, 2020 12:57 HKT/SGT
Toyota's Global Sales and Production Up Year-on-Year in September
Oct 19, 2020 17:41 HKT/SGT
Toyota's GR Yaris Makes Its Dynamic Debut at the Goodwood Speedweek
Oct 14, 2020 13:06 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Launch of a Preparatory Committee for "Japan Hydrogen Association (JH2A)"
Oct 13, 2020 14:22 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Heavy-Duty Fuel Cell Electric Truck Verification Tests to Start in Spring 2022
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       