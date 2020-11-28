Friday, 27 November 2020, 22:31 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota's Global Sales and Production Up Year-on-Year in October for Second Consecutive Month

Toyota City, Japan, Nov 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for October 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to October 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.



Global Sales



Results in October were driven primarily by sales in the U.S. and China, and global sales were up approximately 8 percent year-on-year.



U.S.

The market as a whole is trending toward recovery, and sales of the Camry, RAV4, and Lexus brand models were strong, resulting in a new record high for October.



China

In addition to measures to attract customers to dealers including regional motor shows, sales of the Corolla, Levin, and Lexus brand models were strong, and as a result, sales were up approximately 33 percent year-on-year, the seventh consecutive year-on-year increase.



Global Production



Results in October were driven primarily by production in China and Japan, and production was up approximately 9 percent year-on-year.



China

Strong sales of the Levin and Corolla had an impact, and production was up approximately 10 percent year-on-year.



Japan

In addition to recovery of the global market, sales in Japan of new models including the Harrier and Yaris were strong, and as a result, production up approximately 12 percent year-on-year.



About Toyota Motor Corporation



Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.



