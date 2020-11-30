Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, November 30, 2020
Monday, 30 November 2020, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Source: China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited
Shineway Pharmaceutical (2877.HK) recorded 29.4% revenue growth for October 2020

HONG KONG, Nov 30, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Shineway Pharmaceutical (stock code: 2877.HK) recorded 29.4% revenue growth for October 2020 in comparison with the same period last year, as sales of injection products, soft capsule products, granule products, TCM formula granules, and other dosage forms went up 38.9%, 17.4%, 38.1%, 7.9% and 54.0% respectively.


