- The Card comes with a dual interface feature that supports both Contact & Contactless transactions in the domestic market.

- The 'SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card' supports RuPay offline wallet based transactions, enabling an additional payment mode within the Card.

- Cardholders can avail attractive discounts on shopping at top brands at abroad. They also have access to JCB PLAZA Lounges (in-city exclusive lounges for JCB cardmembers) in Thailand, Singapore and France amongst other prominent travel destinations.

Mumbai & Tokyo, Dec 1, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - State Bank of India (SBI), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCB) have announced the launch of 'SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card'. This Card has been launched on the RuPay network by SBI in association with JCB. The SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card comes with a unique dual interface feature which will enable customers to perform both Contact & Contactless transactions in the domestic market and seamless contact transactions overseas. With this card, consumers would be able to transact on ATMs & POS terminals across the globe under JCB network. They can also shop online from JCB partnered international e-Commerce merchants using this card.



The 'SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card' supports RuPay offline wallet based transactions, enabling an additional payment mode within the Card. Consumers will be able to load the offline wallet and utilize it in transit in India (bus and metro) and retail (merchant) payments. This innovative proposition will offer customers uninterrupted shopping experience with an extra layer of convenience. Customers can also enjoy attractive discounts and offers while shopping at top brands, both within India as well as in international markets by using this Card. Additionally, customers will have access to JCB PLAZA Lounge (in-city exclusive lounges for JCB cardmembers) in prominent travel destinations such as Bangkok (Thailand), Orchard Road (Singapore) and Paris (France) which is a one-of-a-kind feature provided by JCB.



Ms. Praveena Rai, COO, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said, "We believe our collaboration with SBI and JCB will provide the cardholders compelling benefits and an unparalleled value proposition both in Indian and international markets. SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card holders can now use their cards at millions of locations in the world. It is also great to witness RuPay strengthening its foothold in international markets through our networks. We at NPCI constantly strive to offer an evolved and personalised shopping experience to the customers, and augment the existing segment of RuPay card holders."



Ms. Vidya Krishnan, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India said, "We are pleased to launch the 'SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card' through our strategic partnership with NPCI for RuPay and JCB. We believe the tap and pay technology on the Card will simplify the everyday purchases of customers with secure and fast contactless payments. With several attractive benefits and offers associated with this contactless Debit Card, we are hopeful that this Card would not only provide a rewarding shopping experience to the cardholders but also make their international travels worthwhile. At SBI, our consistent endeavour is to offer a differentiated and customised experience to our diverse set of customers in terms of their regular spends and transactions."



Mr. Yoshiki Kaneko, President and COO of JCB International Co., Ltd. said: "We are extremely happy and honoured to have the largest bank in India, State Bank of India, as a RuPay JCB Global Debit Card issuing partner. Together with our esteemed network partner, NPCI, we will bring best in class technology, access to the vast JCB global merchant network, and special offers and privileges to SBI customers. As more and more Indian customers adopt digital modes of payment to transact both domestically and internationally, we are sure this product proposition will be enjoyed and appreciated by the cardmembers."



About State Bank of India



State Bank of India (SBI) is India's largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country. As on June 30, 2020, the Bank has a deposit base of over Rs. 34 lakh crore with CASA ratio of more than 45% and advances of nearly Rs. 24 lakh crore. SBI commands nearly 34% market share in home loans and nearly 33% in the auto loans segment. The Bank has the largest network of over 22,100 Branches in India with an ATM/CDM network of over 58,500 and total BC outlets of more than 62,200. The number of customers using Internet Banking facilities is about 76 million and Mobile Banking services stand a little more than 17 million. The integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI - YONO has crossed the landmark of 58 million downloads. YONO which has 26 million registered users, witnesses 5.5 million logins per day along with over 4000 daily disbursals of personal loans, 16,000 YONO Krishi Agri Gold Loans. The Bank recently launched the YONO Global app in the UK and Mauritius and plans to cover 9 more countries by the end of 2020. On social media platforms, SBI has the highest number of followers on Facebook and Twitter amongst all banks worldwide. For more information, visit: https://bank.sbi



State Bank of India is the market leader in Debit Cards segment with a history of offering advanced and tailor-made products to its customers through various Channels. The Bank's latest offering in the form of SBI RuPay JCB Debit Card will also allow customers to pay for transit apart from retail payments - adding an extra layer of convenience for them. This card has all the potential of being the most preferred cards for customers.



The SBI RuPay JCB Contactless Debit Card is designed to enable banks to reduce their customers' effort of cash handling and provide them with the convenience of single tap payment. RuPay Contactless specifications are open standards, interoperable and scalable and can be adopted by all Card schemes. RuPay Contactless specifications have been developed to offer a vendor-agnostic, interoperable, secured and cost-effective ecosystem of low value payments to facilitate the government in building a less-cash economy. The SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card has all the elements to offer customers with ultimate choice of customising their payment decisions based on their comfort and needs, thereby creating for them, an ultimate transformative yet gratifying shopping experience.



About NPCI



National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. NPCI has created a robust payment and settlement infrastructure in the country. It has changed the way payments are made in India through a bouquet of retail payment products such as RuPay Card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC Fastag) and Bharat BillPay. NPCI also launched UPI 2.0 to offer a more secure and comprehensive services to consumers and merchants.



NPCI is focused on bringing innovations in the retail payment systems through use of technology and is relentlessly working to transform India into a digital economy. It is facilitating secure payments solutions with nationwide accessibility at minimal cost in furtherance of India's aspiration to be a fully digital society. For more information, visit: https://www.npci.org.in/



About JCB



JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading Credit Card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Backed by its vast global acceptance network, JCB cards are now issued in 24 countries and territories with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.global.jcb/en/index.html

All information is current as of 4th November 2020



