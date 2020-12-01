|
|
HONG KONG, Dec 1, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - China Shineway Pharmaceutical (stock code: 2877.HK) recorded 29.4% revenue growth for October 2020 in comparison with the same period last year, as sales of injection products, soft capsule products, granule products, TCM formula granules, and other dosage forms went up 38.9%, 17.4%, 38.1%, 7.9% and 54.0% respectively.
Dec 1, 2020 04:40 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|