Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 09:15 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Kidsland International Holdings Limited Kidsland Collaborates with Tencent Video and Original Force to Unveil Live-Action Animation Taps into IP Development, Creates Innovative IP Collaborative Model and Promotes Modern Chinese Culture

HONG KONG, Dec 1, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Kidsland International Holdings Limited ("Kidsland" or the "Group"; stock code: 2122), the largest toy retailer and distributor in China, collaborates with Tencent Video and Original Force in investing, developing and operating "Secret Jewel in the Cave", which is a live-action animation, and represents the first season of "Monsters in the Forbidden City". Kidsland will be responsible for the licensing of toy and peripheral products from this animation. With massive traffic of Tencent Video, top notch creative and production capabilities of Original Force, as well as the comprehensive omnichannel sales system of Kidsland, this collaboration will integrate online and offline resources, to promote modern Chinese culture. It creates an innovative IP collaborative model first seen in China by combining investment, development and operation. This will bring new sources of revenue for Kidsland and improves the Group's profitability by introducing its own products.



Kidsland collaborates with Tencent Video and Original Force in investing, developing and operating "Secret Jewel in the Cave", which is a live-action animation, and represents the first season of "Monsters in the Forbidden City", creating an innovative IP collaborative model first seen in China



"Monsters in the Forbidden City", the first children's fantasy and adventure series based on the Forbidden City in China, is written by Chang Yi, a renowned fairytale writer. Of the fifteen books published, over 7 million copies have been sold, and have gone on to win more than 30 book awards including "7th Top Publication in China". This live-action animation created by a team with great experience in the industry is now undergoing creation and production process. The series is highly anticipated as the team includes Haolin Han, a first-tier child star starring in "Joy of Life", "My People, My Country" and "My People, My Homeland", and Jiaxin Pei, starring in "Legend of Yunxi" and "I Will Never Let You Go", plus the support of Nicomama, a leading mother and child care KOL. Everything from the acting lineup and production ideas demonstrates the capabilities and sincerity in creating high quality teen contents of the three collaborating parties.



With competitive edges in such areas as direct operation, distribution and O2O sales, Kidsland and its toy brand partners will launch a series of marketing and promotion activities and exhibition tour for the toys of this animation, as well as support the O2O omnichannel promotion and operation.



Being a leading video and music platform in China, Tencent Video possesses significant traffic. Original Force has valuable experience in producing large-scale projects. As one of the Chinese toy brand operators with the strongest capabilities, including a thorough understanding of consumers insight gained from its channels and retail operations, Kidsland will leverage such strengths to promote this IP. While doing so, it will tap the national retail market through its retail operation, distribution and O2O sales system, and maintain close communication and interaction with audience and consumers.



The series is expected to be broadcasted exclusively on Tencent Video, kid.v.qq.com, and tv.qq.com in summer 2021.



Mr. Lee Ching Yiu, Chairman and CEO of Kidsland, said, "We are excited to join forces with Tencent Video and Original Force, as both are leaders in their respective field. Kidsland acts decisively in an ever-changing market, particularly in the face of challenges brought by COVID-19, which has resulted in a new normal. On top of expediting digital transformation, we are expanding to the burgeoning trendy and collectible toy market in order to seize new business opportunities. This collaboration combining the investment, development and operation of the first season of 'Monsters in the Forbidden City' is not only an innovative IP collaborative model in China, but also opens the IP investment field for the Group, which will improve our sources of revenue and profitability, and support the Group's high quality growth in the future."



About Kidsland International Holdings Limited (stock code: 2122)

Kidsland International Holdings Limited ("Kidsland" or "the Group") is engaged in retail, wholesale, e-commerce and brand operation of toys and infant products in China. As the largest toy retailer in China, it has near 20 years of industry experience. The Group owns the most comprehensive online and offline sales network in China. Currently, its self-operated offline retail system includes "Kidsland Toy Store", "LEGO Certified Store", "FAO Schwarz" flagship store and kkplus.







Dec 1, 2020 09:15 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

