SINGAPORE, Dec 3, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The price of Bitcoin, one of the mainstream cryptocurrencies in the market, recently topped $19,000. At the same time, the Ethereum price also surpassed $600. Even though the prices of most cryptocurrencies have declined slightly in recent days, the market is still crowded with traders and investors.











In the crypto market, spot and contract trading are the common ways for people to invest in digital currencies. Contract trading allows investors to profit in both bear and bull markets, so a lot of people focus on it when spot market becomes less profitable. However, contract trading also comes with some degree of risk, and it requires a high level of financial background and longtime experience.



In the contract trading market, crypto beginners often lose money due to incorrect strategies and unpredictable market changes. This March, the Bitcoin price dropped rapidly and caused heavy losses of many traders. In order to help beginners to invest in cryptocurrencies, Bityard has launched copy trade function to make contract trading easier.



In the copy trade system, Bityard users can find highly professional traders and simply copy their strategies. When copying other traders, the users don't need to manually open or close their positions. The traders will steerbthe whole trading process for the users who copy them. For those copiers, how reliable and skilled the traders they are copying is very important.



In the past, copy trading usually happened in online investment or crypto related communities, and so did crypto scams, as traders could fabricate their trading histories and records to attract followers. With the Bityard copy trade system, all traders must submit their trading history data, which will be viewed by Bityard before the traders get listed and copied. Bityard ensures all traders in the system are qualified for other users to follow their investment strategies.



With the copy trade system, Bityard users can copy any trader on Bityard without a worry. Bityard will keep putting efforts in creating a more secure and simpler trading platform for both beginners and professional traders.



Bityard is the world's leading crypto exchange, with Muay Thai superstar Buakaw Banchamek as the brand ambassador, providing customers from more than 150 countries with safe, simple and fast digital currency trading services. The copy trade function launched is designed to make contract trading easier for beginners. In the future, Bityard will continue to improve its products to provide users with better trading services. Bityard official website: www.bityard.com



