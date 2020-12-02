Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 00:30 HKT/SGT
Source: Maddox Group
Maddox Group Owner Officially Responds to Tribune de Geneve

GENEVE, CH, Dec 2, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Rovshan Tamrazov, the businessman who owns Maddox Group, has officially responded to the October 16 article by Oliver Zihlmann and Sylvain Besson published in the Tribune de Geneve (www.tdg.ch/meurtre-a-malte-lenquete-remonte-la-piste-565477280777). It argues that Tamrazov had financial and commercial links with some infamous individuals and companies.

Mr. Tamrazov strongly denies "the allegations of involvement in the terrible events described by the reporters." As he pointed out, "There has never been any collaboration with those organizations and individuals. Moreover, I have never made any payment relating to Malta."

Paying respects to the journalists and their work, Mr. Tamrazov asked not to jump to conclusions. "Our relationship with the UAE-based company covered by the article was straightforward and honest," he concluded.

Maddox is a privately-owned company trading physical oil and oil-related financial derivatives. Since its inception, it has been our mission to establish an international oil trading firm, offering the best service and attracting the best talent to the industry while maintaining exemplary corporate governance.

Maddox Group
Olivia Sloane
Tel: +41227615200; +97144415352
E-Mail: [email protected]
Address: Rue de la Confederation 7, 1204 Geneva


Dec 2, 2020 00:30 HKT/SGT
Maddox Group Owner Officially Responds to Tribune de Geneve  
