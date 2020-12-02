Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Dusit International Dusit International Singapore debuts with Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore Located on the same grounds as the acclaimed Laguna National Golf & Country Club, the luxurious resort is the first in the Lion City to offer direct access to two championship golf courses.

BANGKOK, Dec 2, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has officially expanded into Singapore with the opening of Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore in the heart of the renowned Laguna National Golf & Country Club, one of the island nation's premier golf and country clubs.



Comprising 198 tastefully-decorated contemporary rooms and suites, plus eight pavilions with private pools, and located just 10 minutes by car from Jewel Changi Airport and 15 minutes from Downtown, the resort is the first in Singapore to offer direct access to award-winning golfing facilities.



It is also the first resort in the country to feature Dusit's unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, and it serves as a showcase of the company's new strategic direction for the new normal, which includes enhancing its brand DNA in four key areas - Personalised Service, Well-being, Local Connections, and Sustainability.



Opening initially to domestic guests on 4 December 2020, the elegant resort has been thoughtfully designed to cater to avid golfers, local families, and business and leisure travellers, and meet their needs from a wellness and destination getaway perspective.



The main building, whose sleek, contemporary design includes a curvilinear roof and impressive facade of floor-to-ceiling glass windows, signals a modern new direction for Dusit's 50-year-old Dusit Thani brand. High-tech amenities and thoughtfully curated spaces combine to offer understated luxury which subtly references the old-world opulence of Dusit's more traditional hotel offerings.



Current dining facilities include Greenhouse all-day dining; Tee Deck alfresco pool bar and grill; Legends Bar; and Dusit Gourmet.



In line with Dusit's focus on well-being and sustainability, the restaurants are supported by an onsite garden planted with a selection of herbs, vegetables and fruits. A series of wellness menus are also offered featuring nutritious and balanced dishes for those seeking to maintain a healthy diet.



Alongside access to Laguna National Golf & Country Club's renowned Masters and Classic championship golf courses, guests also have access to a 24-hour gym, three tennis courts, three swimming pools, a nine-hole putting green by Nicklaus Design, Laguna Practice powered by Toptracer driving range, and Devarana Wellness.



Providing traditional Thai massage and premium health and beauty therapies, the latter facility also offers a wide range of activities that promote physical and mental well-being, such as meditation, yoga, active stretching, and breath-work exercises. These activities have all been developed as part of Dusit's new Devarana Wellness programme, which will also be rolled out to other Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide.



Positioned to become a leading venue for corporate functions, weddings and private social events, the resort also offers a spacious boardroom, three meeting rooms, three large event lawns, and a luxurious pillarless ballroom with capacity for 520 guests, depending on distancing requirements.



Nearby attractions for business and leisure include Changi Business Park, Singapore Expo, the Tampines business district, Marina Bay, Raffles Place, Orchard Road, and Sentosa Island. All can be reached within 20 minutes by car.



Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore's concierge is also on hand to ensure guests can connect with the best of the destination with personalised tips on what to see and do.



Alongside showcasing Dusit's new brand standards for the new normal, the opening of the resort demonstrates the company's commitment to sustainable expansion by planting flags in strategic locations with strong growth potential. It is Dusit's fifth resort to open this year, following dusitD2 Salwa Doha, Dusit Beach Resort Guam, ASAI Bangkok Chinatown, and Dusit Thani Wellness Resort Suzhou. It also comes hot on the heels of recent signings to manage upcoming hotels in India and Japan.



Dusit's portfolio now includes 340 properties operating under six brands across 15 countries.



"Following this year's signings and openings, the arrival of Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore marks another important milestone in our sustainable expansion, and we are delighted to make our debut in one of the world's most respected business hubs and showcase our new brand DNA with such an exceptional property," said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International.



"The resort's stunning design, extensive guest offerings, and prime location on the grounds of the Laguna National Golf & Country Club puts us in a unique position to offer an integrated and full suite of services to meet the needs of a wide range of consumers, from C-suite executives and local staycationers, to soon-to-wed couples and avid golfers alike. This ensures we have plenty of avenues for domestic revenue creation while we wait for the COVID-19 situation to normalise and international travel to resume.



"While this is certainly a challenging time for our industry, Singapore previously recorded four years of consecutive tourism growth, and we remain confident that the market will bounce back strong. Until then, we will do our utmost to aid in its recovery by establishing Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore as a must-visit destination that brings enduring value to all stakeholders."



Mr Eric Piatti, General Manager, Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore, said, "We are delighted to finally open Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore and bring our personalised service and distinctive guest experiences to the destination for the first time. Opening the resort while the borders are closed may seem challenging, but demand for staycations among the domestic market is high, and we have an amazing and unique product to leverage this. Opening now will also ensure that everything is in place to help the Lion City roar back to life as soon as international travel resumes. We look forward to seeing Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore leading the pack, establishing itself as the new destination for Singaporeans."



To ensure guest safety at Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore, the resort strictly adheres to Dusit's group-wide 'Dusit Care - Stay with Confidence' programme. Heightened cleaning protocols, contactless registration, anytime breakfast, digital in-room menus, and mobile payment methods are just some of the services and facilities implemented to protect the health and well-being of guests and employees.



For more information about the resort and its opening room rates, please visit dusit.com/dusitthani-laguna-singapore.



About Dusit International



Established in 1948, Dusit International is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Building on its two core areas of business - Hotels & Resorts and Hospitality Education - the company has expanded its operations over the past four years to comprise five business units. The additional units include Foods, Property Development, and Hospitality-Related Services. Today, the company's property portfolio comprises more than 300 distinctive hotels, resorts and luxury villas operating under six brands across 15 countries worldwide, as well as two leading hospitality colleges with campuses in Thailand and the Philippines.



Following a three-pronged strategy for sustainable growth, including balance, expansion and diversification, the company has recently expanded into food production, on-demand hospitality services, and property development to reach new markets and add further recurring streams of revenue to the company. For more information, please visit www.dusit-international.com



Official photos of Dusit Hotels & Resorts can be downloaded at medialib.dusit.com



About Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore



Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore is located within the grounds of the acclaimed Laguna National Golf & Country Club, 10 minutes by car from Changi International Airport and 15 minutes from Downtown. Comprising 198 tastefully-decorated rooms and suites showcasing the best of contemporary Asian design, this resort is equipped for business and leisure with a wealth of experiences for guests to enjoy.



Facilities include Greenhouse, an all-day dining multi-ethnic restaurant with show kitchens; Tee Deck - alfresco bar and grill; Legends Bar & Lounge; Dusit Gourmet; The Nest restaurant; Club Lounge; DFiT - a fully-equipped gym; three swimming pools; three tennis courts; Laguna Putting powered by Nicklaus Design; Laguna Practice powered by Toptracer, and Dusit's signature Devarana Wellness.



The resort also offers a boardroom, two meeting rooms, three event lawns, eight pavilions, a terrace for private functions, and a large pillarless ballroom (seats up to 520 guests) with a pre-function area overlooking the golf course. Guests will enjoy privileged access to the driving range and Laguna National's championship Classic and Masters golf courses. For more information, please visit dusitthanilagunasingapore.com



About Laguna National Golf & Country Club



A prominent club in the local and regional golf scene since its inauguration in 1993, Laguna National is one of Singapore's premier golf and country clubs. Laguna National boasts two 18-hole championship courses that have won prestigious accolades and hosted international championships, including the European Tour's Singapore Masters, the Korean LPGA Tour's ADT Caps Tour Championship, and European and Asian Tour co-sanctioned event, The Championship at Laguna National.



Following a multi-million-dollar facelift, Laguna National has developed a state-of-the-art union of a world-class golf club and a 198-room and suites plus eight pavilions Dusit Thani resort with full facilities including a spa, a learning and practice facility, a fitness centre, as well as Member-exclusive areas with private locker rooms, Golfers' lounge and country club facilities.



In close proximity to the airport, beach, malls and with a private clubhouse and resort, golfers will find the world at their fingertips at Laguna National Golf & Country Club. For more information, please visit lagunanational.com and facebook.com/lagunagolf



