SINGAPORE, Dec 3, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake will hold a joint webinar with NEO, "The future of blockchain: the case of NEO3" on 3rd of Dec, 2020. It will be held from 3PM Singapore/Beijing time.







NEO, also known as Ethereum in China, launched the mainnet three years ago and has been in stable operation for over three years. This year, NEO announces the NEO3 testnet, which further enhances network security and governance.



In this webinar, we will talk about recent NEO efforts, focusing on NEO3 functions and smart contract systems. In addition, NEO's participation in BSN (Business Service Network, an organization that promotes blockchain strategy in China) and will also introduce IWA (InterWork Alliance, an NPO that promotes blockchain innovation, in which Microsoft, Accenture, IBM, Nasdaq, etc. participate).



Moonstake and NEO signed a partnership in July this year with the aim of promoting staking activity together with developing blockchain. Please Join us for a joint webinar with NEO, a leader in the global blockchain industry.



About this Webinar:

TOPIC: "The future of blockchain: the case of Neo"

DATE & TIME : 3rd of Dec, 3PM in Singapore/Beijing time (GMT+8)

SPEAKERS:

- Shogo Ishida, Advisor of Moonstake

- Denis Suslov, Neo Ecosystem Growth Manager



IN THIS WEBINAR, YOU WILL LEARN:

- Neo3

- Neo File System

- Neo decentralized identity

- Organizations that Neo joined recently: BSN (China) and IntertWork Alliance (USA)

- Q&A



Pre-registration is required to participate, so please register from the link below. RSVP Today to take advantage of this free webinar.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AWAeDMySTeuq7OWHxXx9LA



About Moonstake



Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.



Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Catalist-Listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey.



With the full-scale operation in August, we expanded our business and as of November, our total staking assets exceeded over $90 Million. https://www.moonstake.io/



About NEO



NEO is an open-source platform driven by the community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize and automate the management of assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a smart economy by building infrastructures of the next-gen Internet and creating a solid foundation for mass blockchain adoption. https://NEO.org







