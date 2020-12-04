Friday, 4 December 2020, 01:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hemp, Inc. Hemp Advocates Believe Incoming Biden Administration Will Signal More Opportunities for Hemp Industry: Hemp, Inc. Reports

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec 4, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, reported today hemp advocates believe the incoming Biden administration will support the hemp industry based on its previous dealings with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and hemp's ability to reduce carbon dioxide levels as noted in the article "Hemp Advocates Encouraged by President-Elect Biden's USDA Transition Team" posted on Hempgrower.com.



"Once the President-Elect Biden is in office, I believe the hemp industry will see major policies implemented favoring our industry and the timing couldn't be better as we rev up to launch one of our most aggressive marketing campaigns to date. Our goal has always been to produce top-of-the-line CBD and CBG smokable products and CBD consumption options that fit consumer lifestyles and deliver unparalleled results so we're definitely excited for what's to come," says Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP).



The article states, "The Biden administration recently named Robert Bonnie, USDA's Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment in the Obama administration, to lead efforts to implement agency policies, set management agendas, and select personnel." Hemp advocates previously found Bonnie to be very supportive of the hemp industry in past discussions.



According to Jonathan Miller, general counsel for industry association Hemp Roundtable, Robert Bonnie met several times with hemp representatives to discuss critical issues of concern to the industry. "While it is hard to say what this will mean during the Biden administration, what we do already know is that the hemp industry will get a fair hearing during the transition process," said Miller.



Additionally, Geoff Whaling, National Hemp Association's (NHA) board chairperson, has already reached out to Bonnie and the rest of the 17-person team to advocate for hemp. The article noted that "Whaling has updated the USDA transition team on the agency's interim final rule for hemp and industry and state challenges to it. He has also discussed the industry's concerns with the Drug Enforcement Agency's interim final hemp rule designating hemp byproducts as a controlled substance and what it sees as the agency's efforts to avoid public input on the rule."



To read the full article, visit https://bit.ly/39EO0zC.



Hemp, Inc. expects to aggressively ship out its product line to stores, across the country, over the next 30-60 days. To date, the King of Hemp(R) product line consists of Bubba Kush hemp; CBD Pre-rolls, Fortified CBD Pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar/Moon Rocks; and Diamonds (which are 96%-98.7% CBD, the only product like this in the marketplace today). Midnight Express-Find Your Freedom pre-roll line, Hemp, Inc.'s second brand, is also launching and will also later include a total of 50 brands. As of today, some of those brands will include the Daring and Dashing Smith Brothers (the legendary and infamous smugglers from South Florida); the Dockmaster; The Barron of Barges; The Duke of Dope; Carol the Courier; Al the Good Bad Guy; The Golden Dragon Lady; Randy the Racer; Boston Billy; Dopey Don the Genius; and, more.



According to Perlowin, they are the smugglers of yesteryear and will each have their own special strains, blends and flavors.



The other King of Hemp(R) products already in the market are its Diamonds and Crumbles (smaller Diamond pieces) are dabbable CBD products, derived from a golden-hued high CBD, THC-free distillate taken directly from the hemp plant that includes blends of valuable terpenes. Diamonds and Crumbles promise to deliver the strongest, most potent effects of any other product from the line containing between 96% and 98.7% pure CBD.



The Company's website for its King of Hemp(R) line (www.kingofhempusa.com) also has CBD oil tinctures available for purchase. The tinctures are available in two flavors, Natural and Peppermint, and contain full-spectrum hemp oil extracted from the flowers and leaves of hemp plants sustainably sourced from Colorado. They are also compliant with the regulations created by the Colorado Department of Agriculture in regards to industrial hemp. The tinctures contain 0.3% or less THC and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.



To learn more, go to the King of Hemp(R) website at https://bit.ly/3oowK5t.



Hemp, Inc.'s newest division, Medical and Recreational Marijuana, is also underway to enter the cannabis market in 2021 once marijuana is fully legalized across the country. According to Perlowin, banks and merchant account providers will be more open and accepting of marijuana companies. Right now, the banking regulations for marijuana companies are very draconian. "I've known so many banks to close accounts merely because they were associated with the industry. Anyway, we don't know if we'll wait for full legalization yet but that decision won't discount the building out of facilities and preparation for it. After legalization occurs and large scale marijuana grows are underway, this division will already be positioned as the 'go-to' consultant due to our industry expertise," said Perlowin.



According to Nielsen, market researchers project 2020 sales in the current smokable-hemp market to reach $70 million to $80 million. This category includes loose CBD flower, hemp-CBD pre-rolls, cigars and other inhalables.



To see one-minute videos of Hemp, Inc.'s current activities, visit Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook fan page, where he shares posts of Hemp, Inc.'s activities around the country. Additionally, follow Hemp, Inc. on Instagram (https://bit.ly/39QTzLt) and on Twitter (https://bit.ly/36ARwJe).



Those interested in King of Hemp(R) pre-rolls; hemp-derived CBD tinctures; Caviar; Diamonds; should visit www.kingofhempusa.com or email [email protected] .



To view the webinar featuring Hemp, Inc.'s CEO, Bruce Perlowin, visit https://bit.ly/3mFTPAc.



This press release continues, to read the complete release, please visit https://bit.ly/3oiUFU3.



WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?



What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan. Visit Hemp, Inc. at hempinc.com.



Contact:

Hemp, Inc.

855-436-7688

[email protected]



More Contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]











Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Cannabis

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

