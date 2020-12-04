Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 4, 2020
Friday, 4 December 2020, 11:17 HKT/SGT
Source: Eisai
Eisai to Present Abstracts on Oncology Products and Pipeline at 43rd Annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

TOKYO, Dec 4, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that presentations on a series of abstracts highlighting updates on its in-house discovered lenvatinib mesylate (product name: LENVIMA, the orally available kinase inhibitor, "lenvatinib"), eribulin mesylate (product name: Halaven, halichondrin class microtubule dynamics inhibitor, "eribulin"), and H3B-6545 (selective estrogen alpha receptor covalent antagonist), discovered at Eisai's U.S. research subsidiary H3 Biomedicine Inc., will be given at the 43rd San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS2020) Virtual Meeting, from December 8 to 11, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas in the United States.

At this symposium, regarding the combination therapy with lenvatinib and the anti-PD-1 therapy pembrolizumab (product name: KEYTRUDA) from Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A. (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada), the results of the triple-negative breast cancer cohort in the basket-type Phase II clinical study (LEAP-005) for 6 types of previously treated, advanced solid tumors (Abstract No: PS12-07) is scheduled to be presented.

The results of analysis evaluating eribulin in the clinical practice in a subgroup of patients with metastatic breast cancer with a poor prognosis, in the United States, (Abstract No: PS13-37) will be published.

In addition, regarding H3B-6545, the results of evaluating tolerability, safety, and efficacy of Phase I/II clinical study for estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced breast cancer (Abstract No: PD8-06) and others will be presented.

In March 2018, Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A., through an affiliate, entered into a strategic collaboration for the worldwide co-development and co-commercialization of lenvatinib.

Eisai positions oncology as a key therapeutic area, and is aiming to discover revolutionary new medicines with the potential to cure cancer. Eisai will continue to create innovation in the development of new drugs based on cutting-edge cancer research, as it seeks to contribute further to addressing the diverse needs of, and increasing the benefits provided to, patients with cancer, their families, and healthcare providers.

This release discusses investigational compounds and investigational uses for FDA-approved products. It is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy and safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational compounds or investigational uses of FDA-approved products will successfully complete clinical development or gain FDA approval.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: BioTech
