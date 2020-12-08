Monday, 7 December 2020, 12:00 HKT/SGT Share: OCS 2020 Renewal and Upgrading to New Forms

Guangzhou, China, Dec 7, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2020 Convention on Exchange of Overseas Talents and the 22nd Guangzhou Convention of Overseas Chinese Scholars in Science and Technology (together, "OCS 2020") will be held on December 18 & 19 in Guangzhou, co-hosted by the Ministry of Education, Western Returned Scholars Association and Guangzhou Municipal Government, and run by 29 cities (Institutions), including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Chongqing, and others.



OCS, known as the largest and most influential event of its kind and an exchange platform of the highest calibre, encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship among overseas students, is now in its 22th year. On the basis of its previous successes, the 2020 OCS will be held both online + offline, complemented with overseas sessions.



> Transition to market orientation - establishing market mechanisms and mobilizing multiple entities:

OCS 2020 will mobilize multiple market entities, expands various cooperation channels, and introduce professional service agencies from different industries including human resources, investment & financing, business incubation, and science and technology services to jointly build a platform, supporting innovation and entrepreneurship through full-chain services.



> Strengthening global presence - overseas sessions in 8 countries:

By integrating international resources and holding overseas sessions in the Greater Bay Area of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, San Francisco, Tokyo, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Israel, Belarus, and other regions, OCS 2020 is expanding its global reach and facilitating the participation of overseas students.



> Enhancing specialization - strategically focusing on emerging industries including biopharmaceuticals:

With a focus on fields such as biomedicine, artificial intelligence, marine economy, OCS 2020 will hold a series of professional activities and sections on biomedicine. Four provincial laboratories on Guangzhou's '1+4+4+N' high-end strategic innovation platform system will also appear at the convention.



> Shaping brand image - developing a full-chain service through technological innovation:

The 2020 Convention will leverage more social capital investment by means of technology and finance, establish a full-chain service system, and continuously exert the effect of "China's first brand for overseas student exchange"



> Intelligent convention - OCS goes virtual with information technology:

OCS 2020 embraces digital transformation, making full use of information technology in building the Yunhaihui platform - OCS online. With high-level talent, its project database, and the online demand for services incorporating collection, analysis, tracking and matching across platforms, OCS becomes a provider of specialized quality services using market forces, transforming itself into a service platform.



