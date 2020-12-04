Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 4, 2020
Friday, 4 December 2020, 17:52 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NEC Corporation
NEC to Introduce "Banks of the Future" at SFF x SWITCH 2020

TOKYO, Dec 4, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and NEC Asia Pacific today announced their participation and NEC's gold sponsorship of this year's Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) x Singapore Week of Innovation & TeCHnology (SFF x SWITCH) from December 7-11, 2020.

During the five-day festival, NEC will be presenting on 'Banks of the Future' at SFF x SWITCH's Green Shoot series and host three virtual workshops at the event. Topics covered at the workshops include how biometrics is redefining the financial industry and the benefits of banking and asset finance software on cloud and digital native architecture.

"NEC is developing offerings to realize banks of the future," said Daichi Iwata, Senior Director, NEC Corporation. "NEC's suite of digital offerings backed with cutting-edge AI, blockchain, biometrics and other innovative technologies can help financial institutions to be competitive and provide more fair and accessible services."

This year's SFF x SWITCH will take place in a unique hybrid format, featuring a 24-hour online event platform and over 40 global satellite events in FinTech hubs around the world. Selected events in some cities will allow in-person interactions to facilitate meetings with industry leaders and sponsors in accordance to local safe distancing measures.

For more information about NEC Digital Finance, please visit https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/finance/.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NEC Corporation Links

http://www.nec.com

https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

NEC Corporation
Dec 2, 2020 08:15 HKT/SGT
NEC facial recognition adopted by Star Alliance Biometrics platform
Dec 2, 2020 08:02 HKT/SGT
NanoBridge Semiconductor, Inc. secures series A financing from Japan Industrial Partners and NEC for launching full-scale business
Dec 1, 2020 08:04 HKT/SGT
NEC Participates in the UK Government-led 5G Open RAN Trial Program with the NeutrORAN Testbed
Nov 20, 2020 08:20 HKT/SGT
NEC to Launch PCIe-based Vector Engine Card to Explore New Opportunities in the SME Market
Nov 19, 2020 14:16 HKT/SGT
NEC Establishes its Global Open RAN Center of Excellence in the U.K. to Accelerate Global Adoption of 5G Open RAN
Nov 13, 2020 17:37 HKT/SGT
NEC Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS -- a first-of-its-kind in Japan
Nov 13, 2020 11:01 HKT/SGT
Altiostar and NEC Demonstrated O-RAN Open Fronthaul at Global O-RAN ALLIANCE Plugfest Hosted by Bharti Airtel in India
Nov 6, 2020 11:10 HKT/SGT
NEC Opens "NEC Mobility Test Center" for Demonstrating Private 5G and Video Analysis
Nov 5, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
NEC Selected as a Vendor for NTT DOCOMO's Standalone 5G Mobile Core
Oct 30, 2020 10:31 HKT/SGT
NEC Supports INTERPOL's Virtual Cybercrime Investigation Training
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       