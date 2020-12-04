Friday, 4 December 2020, 17:52 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NEC Corporation NEC to Introduce "Banks of the Future" at SFF x SWITCH 2020

TOKYO, Dec 4, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and NEC Asia Pacific today announced their participation and NEC's gold sponsorship of this year's Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) x Singapore Week of Innovation & TeCHnology (SFF x SWITCH) from December 7-11, 2020.



During the five-day festival, NEC will be presenting on 'Banks of the Future' at SFF x SWITCH's Green Shoot series and host three virtual workshops at the event. Topics covered at the workshops include how biometrics is redefining the financial industry and the benefits of banking and asset finance software on cloud and digital native architecture.



"NEC is developing offerings to realize banks of the future," said Daichi Iwata, Senior Director, NEC Corporation. "NEC's suite of digital offerings backed with cutting-edge AI, blockchain, biometrics and other innovative technologies can help financial institutions to be competitive and provide more fair and accessible services."



This year's SFF x SWITCH will take place in a unique hybrid format, featuring a 24-hour online event platform and over 40 global satellite events in FinTech hubs around the world. Selected events in some cities will allow in-person interactions to facilitate meetings with industry leaders and sponsors in accordance to local safe distancing measures.



For more information about NEC Digital Finance, please visit https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/finance/.







Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

