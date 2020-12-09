Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Hainan Island International Film Festival
The 3rd Hainan Island International Film Festival opened in Sanya, Hainan, China

SANYA, CHINA, Dec 9, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The 3rd Hainan Island International Film Festival opened in Sanya, Hainan, China on Saturday, December 5. Shen Xiaoming, secretary of Hainan Provincial Party Committee, and Shen Haixiong, deputy director of the Central Propaganda Department and director of the Central Radio and Television General Station delivered the opening speeches before Shen Haixiong announced the opening of the film festival.




This year's film festival is sponsored by the Central Radio and Television General Station and Hainan Provincial People's Government. The 8-day film festival has an exhibition show, an opening ceremony, a master class and an H!Future Newcomer Honor, H!Action Venture Capital Meeting, H!Market, special forum, closing ceremony and other main activities.

Shen Xiaoming expressed his congratulations on the opening of the film festival and welcomed the guests from around the world. He said that under the personal planning, deployment and promotion of President Xi Jinping, the construction of Hainan Free Trade Port went smoothly, and its unique policy advantages made Hainan an important platform for cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and the West. Located in the world's magical "golden tourism belt", Hainan is a "natural studio" that can take pictures all year round. It is accelerating the construction of cultural tourism industrial park, cultivating and attracting all kinds of film talents, creating a first-class business environment, and introducing high-quality resources from all over the world, which provides rich nourishment and high-quality environment for the development of film enterprises.

Hainan's development of film industry is in line with the trend of the industry. It has the advantages of geographical environment and humanities. It is expected that all guests will display good films and cooperate here; Welcome guests to invest here to make the free trade port a highland for the development of the film industry; It is hoped that everyone will promote the global economic recovery with the film art industry, strengthen the exchanges among people from all over the world, and jointly build the Community of Shared Future for Mankind.

Shen Haixiong said that this film festival was held in a special period, which is of special significance to filmmakers and audiences all over the world. Under the personal command and deployment of President Xi Jinping, China actively responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, and achieved staged success, taking the lead in controlling the pandemic, restarting work and restoring economic growth. The opening of Hainan Island International Film Festival is not only the proof of the rapid recovery of Chinese film industry, but also the hope that mankind will finally defeat COVID-19.

The Hainan Island International Film Festival collects the world's outstanding films. The various works are exchanged and shared to promote the mutual learning of civilizations. The outstanding films displayed at this film festival will surely bring more inspirations to the construction of the Community of Shared Future for Mankind. With the opportunity of Hainan Free Trade Port, filmmakers from around the world will gather here to make more contributions to the development of the world film industry.

Media Contact
Zhangyongpeng
[email protected]
https://www.hiiff.com.cn



Topic: Trade Show or Conference
Sectors: Trade Shows, Broadcast, Film & Sat
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
HKTDC Export Index 4Q20: Hong Kong exports expected to grow 5% in 2021  
Dec 9, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Asian E-tailing Summit opens  
Dec 9, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Bityard Exchange Granted Crypto Financial Licenses from Multiple Authorities  
Dec 9, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
A New Way of Gifting in the 'New Normal': Giftano Launches New 360 Gifting Marketplace  
Dec 9, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
Trintech Named a ServiceNow Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program  
Dec 9, 2020 13:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches the New Mirai  
Dec 9, 2020 12:16 HKT/SGT
Verofax Asia and AURI to launch Sustainable Traceability App powered by AntChain  
Dec 9, 2020 11:50 HKT/SGT
NEC named to the CDP "A List" for advanced Climate Change and Water Security initiatives two years in a row  
Dec 9, 2020 11:13 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Subsidiary Establishes Branch in Xi'an, China to Distribute High-purity Gases for Electronics  
Dec 9, 2020 10:30 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Earns Top Rating in CDP Climate Change, Water Security  
Dec 9, 2020 10:12 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Phar-East 2020
8  -  10   December
Virtual
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
CDC Digital Week 2021
23  -  26   February
Virtual
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       